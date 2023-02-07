Friday
Grass Valley Police Department
9:50 a.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported a female subject urinating in between their business and another. The subject is known to sit behind a nearby phone box and drink alcohol, and per the caller this has happened several times.
11:27 a.m. – A caller from North Church Street reported three vehicles parked in the pullout. They were blocking traffic and other drivers couldn’t get around them. The vehicles were described as two pickup trucks and a sedan with no plates.
12:32 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported traveling flower sales subjects going into traffic and items piled up on the sidewalk.
2:07 p.m. – A caller from Amber Loop reported a raven in their yard that was unable to fly. The caller was worried that cats in the area would get to it.
3:51 p.m. – A caller from Northstar Place reported theft of a vehicle. Three chainsaws, a weed eater, s hedge trimmer, and other tools were in the back.
5:36 p.m. – A caller from Fiddick Lane reported a male subject walking up and down the street and looking into residences. The subject was booked on existing warrants as well as fresh drug charges.
7:46 p.m. – A caller from North Church Street reported a female in a vehicle who was seen screaming and praying at the house. The caller thought the female was having this reaction because the house has a skeleton as décor.
8:27 p.m. – A caller from Joerschke Drive reported her neighbor was telling their dog to attack the caller.
10:29 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a loud noise complaint. Neighbors were banging on the walls and waking up the caller’s children.
Nevada City Police Department
10:16 a.m. – A caller from Zion Street reported two vicious dogs that live on her street. The caller advised the dogs attacked her neighbor who went to the hospital with severe injuries.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
6:59 a.m. – A caller from Polaris Drive reported a woman screaming just east of her home. Nothing was seen, just heard. On call back the caller believed it may have been an animal.
7:36 a.m. – A caller from Cerrito Road reported his dog just jumped out the back of his vehicle and took off.
8:08 a.m. – A caller from Dog Bar Road reported that her son hit a deer and the deer was stuck under the vehicle. The son panicked and was unable to give the closest cross street. Animal control was contacted for the deer which was no longer under the vehicle but tangled in blackberry bushes, alive. CHP advised the deer was deceased and moved to the side of the road.
12:31 p.m. – A caller from Wildwood West reported that neighbors planted oleander bushes and the animals on his property have been dying. The caller was informed it was a civil issue, and that the neighbor hasn’t broken any laws by planting the plants.
3:54 p.m. – A caller from McCourtney Road reported three loose cows off to the side of the roadway. An additional caller reported the same.
6:58 p.m. – A caller from Banner Quaker Hill Road reported a blue Tesla speeding, driving approximately 100 miles per hour. The driver was possibly intoxicated.
7:47 p.m. – A caller from Grant Court reported his firearm was stolen by his brother. It was known when it was stolen. The brother lives out of the area and left the address a couple weeks ago. The caller just noticed it was missing.
7:58 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 reported a truck that looked like his was parked at the address. The caller said the truck was stolen over a year ago.
Saturday
Grass Valley Police Department
6:58 a.m. – A caller from McCourtney Road reported hearing several gun shots, possibly hunting geese. The caller advised it is not geese hunting season. An additional caller reported hearing eight to nine shots. The caller believed someone may be shooting geese from a car.
8:12 a.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported two subjects appeared to be breaking into the uilding next door.
9:20 a.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported it looked like someone tried to break into the business the previous night.
11:06 a.m. – A caller from Tinloy Street reported a male subject urinating and yelling at people. An additional caller reported the same.
11:15 a.m. – A caller from Freeman Lane reported two transients had been hanging out in the parking lot for several hours and now one of them was digging through the trash. The caller asked for assistance in moving them along.
12:14 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported a very intoxicated woman refusing to leave the business. The subject went outside and was screaming at people.
1:34 p.m. – A caller from Mill Street reported a male just ripped the window out of his truck. The subject came running at the truck, threw a beer can at it, and then pulled the window out. The suspect tried to grab a male subject out of the vehicle. The caller stated one of the passengers yelled expletives at other friends sitting on the street. Ultimately the caller did not want to pursue charges.
2:26 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported he sent a scammer $50. The caller advised the subject was on the other line and now wanted $4,000.
4:25 p.m. – A caller from Neal Street reported a suspected drunk driver. The vehicle had been crossing lanes and almost hit a couple walking in the cross walk.
6:52 p.m. – A caller from West McKnight Way reported a female transient standing with her pants down in the entrance to a business.
Nevada City Police Department
11:02 a.m. – A caller from Spring Street reported raw sewage running in the street and into her driveway. Callers from Redbud Way and Uren Street made similar reports.
2:19 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported she needed the police but the station was closed. The caller said she wanted to report attempted murder and she was “given a heart attack.”
8:19 p.m. – A caller from Commercial Street reported a transient male who continues to go into the business. The subject was asked to leave and did not. The subject has been getting loud, but nothing aggressive or physical.
11:25 p.m. – A caller from Adams Street reported a loud party.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
6:27 a.m. – A caller from Wolf Road reported she found a large friendly dog and took it to work with her but was requesting assistance from Animal Control. The caller called back saying she was going to feed her horse and needed the dog picked up as it was getting hair all over her car.
9:06 a.m. – A caller from Auburn Road reported three people hunting geese. The caller didn’t think it was legal, and said he had never experienced this in “all (his) years here.”
9:10 a.m. – A caller from Shadow Drive reported an online scam in which her home was listed for sale.
10:44 a.m. – A caller from Shangrila Lane reported she was very concerned that she was still hearing shooting. She requested assistance in searching for an explanation. An additional caller reported the same. Contact was made with the original caller, who had Fish & Wildlife out and she was upset that people are allowed to hunt on their own property. The caller wanted it on the record that she thinks the law is unsafe, and requested information on who she could contact to make a request for it to be changed.
12:55 p.m. – A caller from Hawke Lane reported that while he was out of town his daughter had a few people over to stay the night because it was cold outside, and the people may have taken a generator. Also someone had broken into his safe and took a lot of money out.
3:21 p.m. – A caller from Long Valley Road reported finding a bunch of clay pigeons on his property and believed that neighbors may have been shooting in the direction of their residence.
4:06 p.m. – A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported three dogs were chasing their horses.
7:48 p.m. – A caller from Martis Dam Road reported they left their vehicle at the location without a tire on it and the vehicle was no longer there.
8:39 p.m. – A caller from Donner Pass Road reported several vehicles spinning out of control on the highway.
9:07 p.m. – A caller from Cottage Hill Drive reported hearing several shots heard. They had been going off for the last 30 minutes.
9:39 p.m. – A caller from Alta Sierra Drive reported a robbery and was disconnected on transfer. The caller said there were three to four people inside a black SUV and the said the suspects were armed with an AR-15. The caller sounded intoxicated and was very hostile.
9:54 p.m. – A caller from near Sage Hen Creek reported a missing adult. The caller and the missing were out on snow bikes that day and the missing’s bike broke down. Two riders with working bikes rode back to the caller’s truck. The caller did see foot prints that might be from the missing. The caller was heading to the missing’s home in Reno in the event that the missing was picked up and given a ride home. The caller was advised to stay put, getting resources started that way.
10:15 p.m. – A caller from Johnson Place reported an employee causing a disturbance. The employee left but came back to the door and was insulting customers.
Sunday
Grass Valley Police Department
8:38 a.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported that the house behind hers has had the front door open for the past couple days and now the basement door was open. The caller believed the house is vacant and stated the doors are usually closed.
1:25 p.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a male subject slumped over the steering wheel. The caller stated the vehicle was running and there were two subjects inside and the driver had his head slumped over below the steering wheel and a passenger leaned back in the seat and looked like he was sleeping.
—Jennifer Nobles
7:52 p.m. – A caller from Woodcrest Way reported a male yelling and screaming about someone stealing from him. An additional caller thinks she heard approximately four gunshots.
Nevada City Police Department
11:15 a.m. – A caller from Sacramento Street reported a male was acting intoxicated. The caller was unable to verbalize what he was doing other than “tweaking.” The caller stated he was in an area that is closed off and he opened a gate to drive in.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
7:55 a.m. – A caller from Oklahoma reported a subject using her identity to order items. The subject had ordered from Wal-Mart and had them shipped to their residence in Nevada County Sheriff’s jurisdiction. The caller said her local law enforcement would not take her report and advised her to call Nevada County. The caller was unsure what to do about fraudulent activity on her credit card. She was advised to make a fraud claim with her bank.
12:32 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 stated the previous night his roommates were partying while the caller was at work and a subject showed up and ended up sleeping at the residence. The caller thought he was a friend of the roommate’s and the roommate thought he was a friend of the caller. The subject left some time that morning and the caller and his roommates talked and found that no one actually knew who the subject was. The caller stated he found out the subject was the suspect causing a disturbance at a local business the previous night.
4:24 p.m. – A caller from Glenshire Drive reported approximately 10 vehicles stuck and trying to put chains on. An additional caller reported there were now approximately 15 vehicles spun out all over the roadway.
4:25 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20 reported his friend asked if she could have his dog for a week and he let her, but she never returned the dog and took him to Sammie’s Friends. The caller tried calling Sammie’s and they stated the caller could adopt him.
8:32 p.m. – A caller from Empress Road reported three people on his property that he asked to leave but would not. The caller seemed disoriented and was speaking to the three people while on the line. The caller continued to report the people have wireless cameras and were watching him.