Grass Valley Police Department
12:10 a.m. – A caller from Dorsey Drive reported her neighbor was jumping up and down and banging on the caller’s door.
8:42 a.m. – A caller from Highway 20/49 at Dorsey Drive reported a bag of concrete in the roadway.
11:27 a.m. – A caller from Hughes Road reported a wrecked Stingray bicycle down the hill toward the new subdivision.
7:41 p.m. – A caller from Minnie Street reported he walked by the park and heard two blood-curdling screams that sounded like they were coming from the roundabout in the park. He also saw a vehicle speed into the area around that time but was unable to give further description due to the darkness.
7:54 p.m. – A caller from Washington Street was cussing and causing a disturbance, stating “I am looking for someone because he is a punk.”
10:09 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported two sketchy individuals hanging out outside the business while he was trying to close. The caller wanted them moved along so he could leave safely, as he was uncomfortable leaving with them there.
10:45 p.m. – A caller from East Berryhill Drive originally stated she wanted to know what could be done about a homeless encampment at the end of the road. Then she stated there were drones flying all over the parking lot.
Nevada City Police Department
1:29 p.m. – A caller from Commercial Street requested assistance with a woman outside lying on the ground in front of a public restroom.
2:11 p.m. – A caller from Coyote Street stated he hit a parked vehicle and wanted to let the other party know. Driver exchanged contact information and took photos of both vehicle’s damage.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
6:21 a.m. – A caller from Dog Bar Road reported a horse in the roadway.
10:39 a.m. – A caller from Last Chance Mine Road reported people visiting the area and coming on to property regardless of No Trespassing signs.
2:54 p.m. – A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported the theft of a stop sign, speed limit sign, and No Right Turn sign.
3:27 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20 at Pleasant Valley Road reported the traffic lights were malfunctioning.
3:58 p.m. – A caller from Francisco Lane reported internet fraud. He was not defrauded of any money but wanted to report the scam to law enforcement.
6:32 p.m. – A caller from Bonanza Way reported his roommate took his car and didn’t return it. He didn’t want to report it stolen, but wanted someone to tell the roommate to bring the car back or he would report it stolen. Contact was made with the subject who said she had permission to use the vehicle and was in Reno gambling.
7:10 p.m. – A caller from Ball Road reported someone was out cutting down a tree at her neighbor’s residence which is currently vacant because a different tree fell into it. The caller believed the person was unlicensed to do the tree work and was concerned because she was afraid the tree would fall the wrong way onto her house. The caller could hear the chainsaw running. On call back, the caller said the subject took down a pine tree and left without removing any of the wood. The neighbor stated that they had asked to remove the tree long ago. The caller thought it was unusual due to the time of day.
9:19 p.m. – A caller from Alexandra Way reported a neighbor’s dog was barking for the past few hours and she was afraid it was going to be left out in the cold weather overnight.
9:51 p.m. – A caller from Grass Valley Avenue reported the theft of catalytic converters.
