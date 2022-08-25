Nevada County police blotter: Rock-throwing man reported on Brunswick Road
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
9:52 a.m. – A caller from Mill and Church streets reported marijuana being grown in the alley.
8:55 p.m. – A caller from Old Tunnel Road reported a subject with a green laser pointing it at vehicles.
10:27 p.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road reported a suspicious male was throwing rocks at the caller’s vehicle, smashing the windshield and busting the side window. The suspect also slashed the tires. A witness on scene corroborated the report.
11:19 p.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road reported a subject was throwing rocks at their vehicle again.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
1:09 p.m. – A caller from Magnolia Road reported they thought someone shot at their vehicle the previous day. The caller had been traveling 35 mph, looked up and saw a big hole on the windshield.
7:33 p.m. – A caller from Interstate 80 at Boreal Ridge reported a vehicle swerving all over the roadway. The driver was seen drinking a tall can of Truly.
7:55 p.m. – A caller from Barn Owl Lane reported someone shooting on their property for the last two hours.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
8:25 a.m. – A caller from Providence Mine Road reported a male in the woods screaming profanities at people. When the caller asked him if he was OK, he responded, “Just get out of here unless you have some pills.”
— Jennifer Nobles
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.