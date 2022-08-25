Nevada County police blotter: Rock-throwing man reported on Brunswick Road

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

9:52 a.m. – A caller from Mill and Church streets reported marijuana being grown in the alley.

8:55 p.m. – A caller from Old Tunnel Road reported a subject with a green laser pointing it at vehicles.

10:27 p.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road reported a suspicious male was throwing rocks at the caller’s vehicle, smashing the windshield and busting the side window. The suspect also slashed the tires. A witness on scene corroborated the report.

11:19 p.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road reported a subject was throwing rocks at their vehicle again.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

1:09 p.m. – A caller from Magnolia Road reported they thought someone shot at their vehicle the previous day. The caller had been traveling 35 mph, looked up and saw a big hole on the windshield.

7:33 p.m. – A caller from Interstate 80 at Boreal Ridge reported a vehicle swerving all over the roadway. The driver was seen drinking a tall can of Truly.

7:55 p.m. – A caller from Barn Owl Lane reported someone shooting on their property for the last two hours.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

8:25 a.m. – A caller from Providence Mine Road reported a male in the woods screaming profanities at people. When the caller asked him if he was OK, he responded, “Just get out of here unless you have some pills.”

— Jennifer Nobles