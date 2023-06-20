Nevada County Sheriff Office
Friday
9:29 a.m. – A caller from Robin Road reported she had a tree crew at her house a few weeks ago to give her an estimate. The caller didn’t request them to do any work and the crew was now on her property doing work. The caller advised she was unable to communicate with the crew because they speak Spanish.
1:57 p.m. – A caller from Miners Way reported a neighbor set up a sewage line that was really close to the caller’s well/drinking water.
3:39 p.m. – A caller from Sugar Bowl reported a reckless driver driving a black Tesla, weaving, texting, and driving. A young kid was in the front seat.
7:28 p.m. – A caller from Streeter Road reported her neighbors were shooting guns and the fire department advised her that if a bullet strikes a rock it could start a fire.
8:09 p.m. – A caller rom Aspen Road reported there was a transient sleeping on the other side of her fence and she would like him moved along as she had small children playing in the yard.
8:48 p.m. – A caller from Scotts Flat Road reported a loose dog had been roaming around her neighborhood and was now at her house and in extreme pain and was crying. The caller believed she knew where the dog lived and claimed the dog was very neglected. Then the caller advised the dog had run off in an unknown direction.
11:19 p.m. – A caller from Scotts Flat Road reported a fight going on. The caller said it had been going on for two hours. When asked if it was physical or verbal, the caller said neither. People were being loud and very intoxicated. The caller had also been drinking. The caller requested they quiet down.
Saturday
5:50 a.m. – A caller from Marysville Road reported a large oak tree that had fallen down and was across both lanes.
8:20 a.m. – A caller from Highway 174 reported his truck was left at the location for repairs two weeks ago and the shop was telling him the truck was no longer there and they were unsure where it went. The caller advised the truck isn’t registered.
9:50 a.m. – A caller from Highway 49 reported a male passed out on the side of the road. There were a group of people on the side of the road trying to fan him.
2:55 p.m. – A caller from Mystery Lane reported her neighbor tried to hit her in the head with a padlock. The padlock smashed the caller’s hand.
5:52 p.m. – A caller from Gopher Hill Court reported a male subject who used to live in the area was sitting at the end of her driveway and was then laying in the road. The caller stated that previously, the subject has tried to make entry into the house he used to live in.
11:17 p.m. – A caller from Oak Hollow Circle reported hearing four gunshots after a crash. The caller heard people yelling. The caller advised it was not fireworks.
Sunday
10:14 a.m. – A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a mailbox cluster was broken into with a key and mail was stolen. The caller was told by a postal worker but the caller thought it was the postal worker on his video breaking into the mailbox.
3:40 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 reported a disabled vehicle that was partly blocking the road. A pedestrian was walking away from the vehicle. The caller advised the pedestrian was stumbling and had a gas container in his hand.
4:50 p.m. – A caller from China Wall requested assistance as he saw a rope hanging off the rocks and it was frayed and he was concerned it was there.
7:16 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20 reported a disturbance between two males in a minivan. The caller pulled over to assist. One subject was pepper sprayed. One subject appeared to be under the influence, other was calm. An additional caller said that one subject was becoming more agitated. The caller took his keys since he was under the influence.