Grass Valley Police Department
8:05 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported he was approached by a subject who asked him for help. The subject stated he was having a bad day and didn’t want to hurt anyone.
8:31 a.m. – A caller from Mill Street reported her fiance’s uncle has been camping out near a vacant lot next to her residence. The caller advised the subject was yelling and screaming at her and other passersby. The caller said the subject is known to have machetes and knives.
11:37 a.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported her neighbor trespassed onto her property and cut back her trees.
4:07 p.m. – A caller from McCourtney Road reported a vehicle driving on the rims. The caller also stated that the vehicle was all over the roadway and unable to maintain lanes. An arrest was made.
4:46 p.m. – A caller from West Main Street reported her son was the one who set the fire on the 11th and has been bragging about it. The caller stated the suspect took her phone and keys and pushed her. The caller also stated that she didn’t want him to set fire to another residence as he stated that was his second one. An arrest was made.
11:41 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a female heavily passed out in a vehicle and potentially having a hard time breathing. The caller was concerned the female might be on fentanyl.
Nevada City Police Department
6:25 p.m. – A caller from Church Street reported an intoxicated subject got into a vehicle and left in an unknown direction.
8:03 p.m. – A caller from Zion Street reported a subject with a flashlight walking around the building. The caller was at a neighboring property.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Department
1:04 a.m. – A caller from Norlene Way reported a male yelling and screaming and cussing. It was unknown if the male was alone. Three additional callers reported the same, that the male was out of control. Yet another caller reported the same, and said the male was yelling about Russia. Another caller said the male seemed intoxicated and was walking up and down the roadway.
5:22 a.m. – A caller from Norlene Way reported a male yelling and kicking trashcans.
10:46 a.m. – A caller from Carrie Drive reported there was a possible firearm he located on his driveway. The caller placed the weapon in a bucket and advised he did not know what kind of weapon and said it could be a replica but was unsure.
4:11 p.m. – A caller from Alexandra Way reported the bank of mailboxes had been broken into. It had occurred sometime on Wednesday around 4:00 p.m.
5:47 p.m. — A caller from Elnora Drive was extremely upset and demanding a deputy respond to the residence because it was an emergency that the sheriff kicked someone out of his residence. The caller stated it wasn’t legal what happened and demanded someone come down and take responsibility and that he was going to sue the sheriff’s office.
8:43 p.m. – A caller from Wild Oaks Ranch Road reported her brother hit her with his fists. The caller was advised to stay separated from the subject, and she said she would try but she was in her own house. The caller also requested medical as she was experiencing chest pains.
