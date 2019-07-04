Nevada County Police Blotter: Reports of two llamas in a fence

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

1:48 a.m. — A report from Sutton Way found a transient passed out, wrapped in a blanket and not moving. The caller tried to wake up the individual to no avail.

6:30 a.m. — A reporter from East Main Street reported a transient sleeping in the bushes by the dumpster in the lower lot.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

5:28 p.m. — A caller from Gold Flat Road reported an individual staring at their house.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

10:08 a.m. — A caller from Ennett Street reported an eviction.

11:02 a.m. — An eviction was reported on Fagerlie Road.

12:38 p.m. — An eviction was posted on Patino Road.

3:11 p.m. — A caller from Lake Wildwood Road reported a very sick skunk between her house and a house adjacent to hers.

3:22 p.m. — A caller from Streeter Road reported two llamas in the fence on the PG&E station.

11:58 p.m. — A caller from Scotts Flat Campground reported a bear ripping their tent. The bear won’t leave the area, and lay in the campsite for about 30 minutes.

— Sam Corey