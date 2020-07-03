Nevada County Police Blotter: Reported fireworks going off in the area

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

3:48 a.m. —A caller on the 1800 block of East Main Street reported two subjects smoking drugs in their parked vehicle.

6:52 a.m. —A 911 caller on Highway 49/20 near South Auburn Street reported a male in a gold Camry hitting a female in the front seat.

7:57 a.m. —A caller on the 11900 block of Nevada City Highway reported someone in the drive-thru being disruptive and shouting.

Support Local Journalism Donate



11:11 a.m. —A burglary in process was reported on the 200 block of Rhode Island Street. The caller could see footage from cameras showing suspects walking around the house trying to gain access.

3:50 p.m. —A 911 caller on Freeman Lane at McCourtney Road reported a female in a dark green pickup truck throwing beer bottles at her as well as screaming and yelling at people driving by.

4:24 p.m. —A property owner along the 300 block of Railroad Avenue requested law enforcement come help clear out a whole village of transients camped on his property.

9:10 p.m. —A caller on the 100 block of Ophir Street reported a large group of people shooting off fireworks in the parking lot. The caller was advised of 911 usage.

10:49 p.m. —A 2-3 year old child was returned to its parents after being found wandering around a parking lot on the 900 block of Sutton Way. CPS was notified and report taken.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

2:20 p.m. —A caller on Grove Street reported that a bear has made a wallow near the creek area and has been there for about a week and just wanted to let everyone know.

3:33 p.m. —A disturbance report was taken after a 911 caller saw a male choking a young woman in a halter top while they were walking along Sacramento Street.

Thursday

5:47 a.m. —A caller reported deer standing in the roadway near Clark and Cabin streets. The deer were gone on arrival.

9:52 a.m. —The theft of a stroller and front chair cushions was reported near the intersection of Finley and Bennett treets.

5:53 p.m. —Suspicious circumstances were reported at Hollow Way and New Mohawk Road when the driver of a black Ford Fiesta asked a staff member if they wanted to party and do drugs.

10:38 p.m. —A caller at Pioneer Park reported a woman screaming near the horseshoe pits. After extensive search, she was unable to be located.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

4:35 a.m. —A caller on the 14000 block of Willow Tree Lane reported a bedroom fire.

5:46 a.m. —A vehicle burglary was called in on the 13,000 block of Alpha Loop.

7:14 a.m. —A caller on the 10800 block of Rough and Ready Highway reported being flagged down by a barefoot male stumbling down the road who didn’t know his name or what year it was. A male and female were transported to the hospital by medics, both showed signs of being under the influence.

9:26 a.m. —A caller on the 19700 block of Cerrito Road believed she was drugged. She said she only had four beers and smoked marijuana, but was spilling her beers and was acting very intoxicated sleeping for 10 hours.

9:47 a.m. —A caller on the 11000 block of Brunswick Drive reported a female screaming “Help me!” The caller later saw the female walking down Highway 174 towards the Y stating she was fine and just needed to get out of there.

11:55 a.m. —A caller on the 10900 block of Washington Road reported several subjects broke into her house, broke up her residence and are trying to kick her out.

5:08 p.m. —A 911 caller on the 22900 block of Sunset Ridge Drive reported his girlfriend is going crazy and causing property damage because he found out she sells meth. The girlfriend was locked out of the house but made her way in and breaking windows. The caller advised he was cut and needed medical attention.

6:22 p.m. —A caller on the 10800 block of Rough and Ready Highway reported a female on her business property smoking marijuana and refusing to leave. The female was talking to herself and set up shop in the cupboards she set out for free.

7:25 p.m. —A caller on the 10400 block of Bonaventure Road reported fireworks going off in the area.

11:10 p.m. —A sheriff’s unit attempted to overtake a motorcycle traveling at high speeds at Rough and Ready Highway and Ridge Road.

—Elias Funez