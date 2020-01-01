Nevada County Police Blotter: Report states transient man breaks into home, falls asleep

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

5:29 a.m. — A caller from Hawkeye Lane reported a horse jumping into their backyard pool.

1:47 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported over four goats loose again, not yet in the road.

8:31 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Road reported neighbors shooting bottle rockets and fireworks. They also had a large bonfire. No fireworks were heard or seen upon arrival, only a family gathering with a small fire.

11:04 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported large fireworks set off near the golden chain motel and possible gun shots in the area.

11:34 p.m. — A caller from Hirschdale Road reported large fireworks being set off.

11:48 p.m. — A caller from Harmony Ridge Road reported loud fireworks.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

8:44 p.m. — A report from Hollow Way noted a male transient breaking into a home and sleeping inside.

— Sam Corey