Nevada County Police Blotter: Report states transient man breaks into home, falls asleep
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
5:29 a.m. — A caller from Hawkeye Lane reported a horse jumping into their backyard pool.
1:47 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported over four goats loose again, not yet in the road.
8:31 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Road reported neighbors shooting bottle rockets and fireworks. They also had a large bonfire. No fireworks were heard or seen upon arrival, only a family gathering with a small fire.
11:04 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported large fireworks set off near the golden chain motel and possible gun shots in the area.
11:34 p.m. — A caller from Hirschdale Road reported large fireworks being set off.
11:48 p.m. — A caller from Harmony Ridge Road reported loud fireworks.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
8:44 p.m. — A report from Hollow Way noted a male transient breaking into a home and sleeping inside.
— Sam Corey
