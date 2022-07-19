Nevada County Police Blotter: Red-spiked running man hard to find
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S
Monday
1:07 p.m.: Caller from Brewer Road reports man with red spiked hair running down the middle of the road, acting suspicious. Unable to locate.
3:15 p.m.: Caller form Woodsmuir Lane reported receiving an SOS message from 42-year-old nephew’s phone while he was supposed to be camping and gold panning. Calls to nephew go straight to voice message.
3:27 p.m.: Caller from McCourtney Road reports former business owner is trying to take property that isn’t his. Advised this is a civil matter and to call back if situation escalates.
3:32 p.m.: Caller from McCourtney Road reports business partner is not letting him access his property and he does not feel safe. The partner had threatened a few weeks ago to shoot him. He will stay separated until law enforcement arrives.
4:51 p.m.: Caller from Penn Valley Drive reports that while dropping off his son with the boy’s mother at grandparent’s home, the grandfather punched the caller in the face.
5:03 p.m.: Caller from Squirrel Creek Road reports vehicle high centered property next door and driver keeps spinning wheels. The caller is worried about fire danger and the wind.
8:04 p.m.: Caller from Red Lane reports three-four men in the back yard, possibly who stole his go-cart several weeks ago.
8:06 p.m.: Caller from Ball Road reports her mother keeps calling while drinking and threatens to kill the caller’s dog while she stays at a friend’s house.
NEVADA CITY POLICE
Saturday
11:26 p.m.: Caller from Grove Street says subjects with a red hot poker are going to burn her son with it since he spit on a baby. She can see the poker. Cleared by contact.
Sunday
1:07 a.m.: Caller on Maidu Avenue says a subject wrapped in a gray blanket is lying in the middle of the road. Caller is worried the person may get run over. Cleared by contact.
Monday
7:18 a.m.: Caller from Prospect Street reports a woman who refuses to leave the residents. Just wants her to leave.
2:09 p.m.: Caller from Uren Street reports 59-year-old son is yelling he’s going to hurt someone and has been in prison before for weapons violations. Cleared by contact.
4:44 p.m.: Caller from Commercial Street reports incident at local bar in which she declared her drink the worst bloody mary ever. Staff was hostile and she never got a chance to speak to the manager. She wanted an officer to intervene, as it had to be a violation of her rights to be treated that way. Cleared by contact.
5:54 p.m.: Caller from Zion Street reported transient who keeps coming in a store and taking items. When confronted, the transient offered the caller cocaine. Cleared by contact.
11:43 p.m.: Officers arrest a woman on Reno warrant on Sacramento Street.
— Don Rogers
