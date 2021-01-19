Nevada County police blotter: ’Really drunk’ man wants ride to hospital, goes to jail instead

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

1:53 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 900 block of Golden Gate Terrace reported a man and woman trespassing, with one of the security cameras having been dismantled. The man and woman both were arrested on suspicion of trespassing.

6:03 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man tried to push his way inside before the store was open, and then threw tables around outside before leaving.

8:28 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported two men broke into vehicles in the lot the night before.

11:50 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Cornish Court reported a phone scam.

1:48 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported a man drove by in a vehicle and was yelling, “Sunday, it’s on Sunday, prepare yourself.” Extra patrols were requested.

4:44 p.m. — A woman from Highway 20 and Brighton Street reported a car rammed her vehicle from behind and then took off.

7:35 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported 150 to 200 young adults “burning out” in vehicles. All the vehicles were parked when an officer arrived. At 8:30 p.m., a caller reported about 25 people “drifting” in Hondas and Acuras. The caller was appalled and concerned someone was going to get hurt. It was shut down for the night. At 8:35 p.m., a reckless driver in a Honda failed to yield and a pursuit was subsequently discontinued.

9:43 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported the theft of a mountain bike.

Saturday

12:14 a.m. — A man at a business in the 900 block of Sutton Way reported people trying to fight him, with someone throwing a glass beer bottle at him.

6:59 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Alta Street made a fraud report.

9:06 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Eureka Street reported the theft of a Tacoma truck.

11:11 a.m. — A man from Freeman Lane and Allison Ranch Road reported he was just sprayed with “bear mace.” He then began following the suspect’s vehicle. A woman then called to report she was driving on the McKnight Way overpass when her vehicle was hit with overspray from the bear mace. A report was taken.

12:28 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Packard Drive reported a woman was trying to break into a residence and broke a window.

12:52 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Boundy Court reported a Craigslist rental scam.

7:34 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a woman left with a bag of groceries she had not paid for. She then “tussled” with an employee who tried to stop her.

7:56 p.m. — A man from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported he was really drunk and wanted a ride to the hospital. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

10:42 p.m. — A woman from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a man she doesn’t know was banging on the door, then left six roses and a note that said, “A rose for each day that you have left.” A report was taken.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

8:25 a.m. — A caller from Hilaire Road reported identity theft.

9:26 a.m. — A caller from Mayflower Drive and Banner Lava Cap Road reported all the mailboxes had been tampered with.

9:48 a.m. — A caller from Brewer and Wolf Creek roads reported vandalism to a mailbox and mail theft.

12:29 p.m. — A caller from Duggans and Wolf roads reported missing sheep and goats.

12:46 p.m. — A caller from Ash Road reported an unattended burn pile. The fire department had put it out.

1:47 p.m. — A woman from Beauview Road reported having been bitten by a neighbor’s dog.

5:20 p.m. — A caller from Mooney Flat Road reported 10 cows in the road, heading for Highway 20.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

12:03 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Sacramento Street reported a pedestrian on the center median. A man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

9:07 a.m. — A caller from Uren Street reported a man and woman in a vehicle prowling on private property and looking into vehicles.

— Liz Kellar