Nevada County police blotter: Random girl tells caller people want to beat him up

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

1:35 a.m. — A caller near Oro Valley Road, between Torrey Pines Drive and County Court, reported “strange people” in his house who would not talk to him. The reporting party said he needed to go to sleep and their presence was too much stress.

8:59 a.m. — A caller near Tyler Foote Crossing and Old Mill roads reported vandalism to his vehicle in the form of a shattered passenger-side window. The reporting party said the truck was parked on the side of the roadway because the driver was unable to organize a tow.

9:14 a.m. — A caller near Indian Flat Road, between Robinson King Road and Indian Trail, reported all four of her tires were slashed.

9:29 a.m. — A caller near Woodbury Dive and Deerwood Place reported his ex-girlfriend took his name off both of his vehicles. The reporting party wanted to report the vehicles as stolen.





10:01 a.m. — A caller near Holcomb Drive and Highway 49 reported a vehicle was vandalized a couple of days ago. The reporting party also said a woman came into her boyfriend’s house, stole his phone and posted photos of her on the internet.

11:18 a.m. — A caller near Forest Springs Drive, close to Shamrock Lode, requested a check into a trailer that appeared to be used by a hoarder.

12:47 p.m. — A caller near Alta Sierra Drive and Johnson Place reported the theft of a generator.

1:55 p.m. — A caller near Wildflower Drive and Thistle Loop reported their brother drinking and driving.

2:10 p.m. — A caller near Dogwood Road, between Donegal Lane and Greenhorn Road, reported the theft of a firearm which occurred in February 2021. The reporting party said they did not realize the item was missing until unloading their moving pod.

2:49 p.m. — A caller near Joey Court and Gary Way reported customers have had their animals locked inside their car for 30 minutes.

3:26p.m. — A caller near Bell and Oak Springs roads requested assistance filling propane tanks after being referred by 211, who then transferred her back to the county for assistance.

3:33 p.m. — A caller between Sugar Bowl and Donner Lake reported a snow and rock slide in the roadway that was 6 to 8 feet tall.

3:40 p.m. — A caller near Beeman Lane and Little Valley Road reported his neighbor stole his mini bike in March, but it does not have a VIN.

4:33 p.m. — A caller near Penn Valley Drive, between Spenceville and Ranch roads, reported that a driver involved in a minor traffic accident the reporting party was just in began yelling at her when she was taking photos and drove away.

4:36 p.m. — A caller near Peaale Road and Sojourners Lane requested a welfare check on a neighbor without power who has preexisting health conditions.

6:08 p.m. — A caller near Butler Road, between Primrose Lane and Walker Drive, reported someone outside screaming that they wanted to die.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

12:57 p.m. — A caller near Broad and York streets reported two males that took a package outside the front of the store.

11:06 a.m. — A caller reported a random girl coming into his room and telling him that four people were waiting outside to beat him up. The reporting party told dispatch he believed the potential assailants were tree cutters.

1:15 p.m. — A caller near Cement Hill Road and Highway 49 reported sledders on his property and wanted to know “what could be done about it.”

5:48 p.m. — A caller near Sutton Way reported a potential gang fight.

— Rebecca O’Neil