Nevada County Police Blotter: Multiple reports of fireworks

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S Office

Friday

8:06 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported her shop was burglarized sometime last night or early this morning.

11:05 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 reported that she has a mountain lion cub in the same area as the mountain lion that was seen earlier in the week.

12:16 p.m. — A caller from Edwards Crossing reported that there were too many cars parked there.

9:28 p.m. — A caller from Golden Pines Court reported their neighbors shooting off fireworks above a dry pasture.

Saturday

2:11 p.m. — A caller from Prosser Lake reported a large party being set up at the listed address.

3:01 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported fireworks being set off in the area.

5:02 p.m. — A caller from Lake Wildwood reported fireworks in the area, but the exact location was not known.

5:42 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Road reported their neighbors are shooting guns and scaring her livestock.

7:15 p.m. — A caller from Tiger Lily Lane reported fireworks being set off in the area.

7:19 p.m. — A caller from Brooks Road reported fireworks in the area.

8:24 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported fireworks in the area.

9:34 p.m. — A caller from Big Oak Drive reported fireworks.

9:59 p.m. — A caller from Magnolia Road reported fireworks.

10:07 p.m. — A caller from Sunnyvale Lane reported fireworks.

11:09 p.m. — A caller from Spenceville Road reported fireworks.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

10:35 a.m. — A caller from West Broad Street found a wallet.

Saturday

10:40 p.m. — A caller from Hollow Way reported fire works.

­ — Sam Corey