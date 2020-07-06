Nevada County Police Blotter: Multiple reports of fireworks
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S Office
Friday
8:06 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported her shop was burglarized sometime last night or early this morning.
11:05 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 reported that she has a mountain lion cub in the same area as the mountain lion that was seen earlier in the week.
12:16 p.m. — A caller from Edwards Crossing reported that there were too many cars parked there.
Support Local Journalism
9:28 p.m. — A caller from Golden Pines Court reported their neighbors shooting off fireworks above a dry pasture.
Saturday
2:11 p.m. — A caller from Prosser Lake reported a large party being set up at the listed address.
3:01 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported fireworks being set off in the area.
5:02 p.m. — A caller from Lake Wildwood reported fireworks in the area, but the exact location was not known.
5:42 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Road reported their neighbors are shooting guns and scaring her livestock.
7:15 p.m. — A caller from Tiger Lily Lane reported fireworks being set off in the area.
7:19 p.m. — A caller from Brooks Road reported fireworks in the area.
8:24 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported fireworks in the area.
9:34 p.m. — A caller from Big Oak Drive reported fireworks.
9:59 p.m. — A caller from Magnolia Road reported fireworks.
10:07 p.m. — A caller from Sunnyvale Lane reported fireworks.
11:09 p.m. — A caller from Spenceville Road reported fireworks.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Friday
10:35 a.m. — A caller from West Broad Street found a wallet.
Saturday
10:40 p.m. — A caller from Hollow Way reported fire works.
— Sam Corey
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User