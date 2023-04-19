Grass Valley Police Department
11:56 a.m. – A caller from Idaho-Maryland Road reported a male subject walking around with a rock in his hand and looking into cars.
12:58 p.m. – A caller arrived to the Grass Valley Police Station and would not answer questions, just demanded to see the chief. When asked his phone number the subject said “187.”
3:35 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20/49 reported an erratic CHP driver from left to right weaving. The caller was advised it was likely creating a traffic block. Per CHP it was confirmed it was a traffic block for debris in the roadway.
4:06 p.m. – A caller from Redwood Drive reported his ex-wife was at the residence and was moving items out. Per the caller, the subject was drunk and passed out. The caller said he was having a bed delivered and the ex-wife was passed out on the bed that needed to be moved. On call back, the caller reported the subject was awake and had become combative and resistant.
7:44 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20/49 at Empire Street reported she had been followed by another vehicle for 30 miles. They followed the caller on back roads from a gas station in Oroville. The caller was going to take Dorsey Drive and turn around to head to the police station and the unknown driver was still following. The caller advised the vehicle was still following at 75 miles per hour, and was advised to slow down to the speed limit.
9:45 p.m. – A caller from Packard Drive reported a neighbor on their roof using a hammer.
10:03 p.m. – A caller from Mill Street reported three intoxicated males who refused to leave.
Nevada City Police Department
10:50 a.m. – A caller from Searls Avenue reported a fence that was damaged some time over the weekend.
11:13 a.m. – A caller from Nevada Street reported a skunk in the area that appeared rabid and had already bit a dog. Three additional callers reported the same, requesting a trap be set up as the skunk was harassing the neighborhood.
Nevada County Sheriffs Office
8:51 a.m. – A caller from Victoria Drive reported she heard a bang and went outside to find an arrow embedded into the exterior of her house. The caller did not know where it came from but stated if someone had been out there, they would have been hit.
10:29 a.m. – A caller from Gary Way reported tree debris in the roadway, and stated they were unable to contact County Roads. County roads then called in to say they were en route.
2:11 p.m. – A caller from Davis said she thought someone was stealing her catalytic converter. The caller was advised to contact Davis Police.
3:14 p.m. – A caller from Valley Drive reported a female was bear sprayed while trying to get into the shed at the property next door.
3:25 p.m. – A caller from Murchie Mine Road requested assistance regarding a bear that is in the area, and wanted advice on how to get it out of the area. The caller was provided the number for Fish & Wildlife.
10:09 p.m. – A caller from Sweetland Road reported people working on their car with flashlights and possibly distributing drugs because normal people don’t work on cars at night.
10:15 p.m. – A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a female using drugs and was previously smoking out of a glass pipe was back on the property. The caller advised law enforcement doesn’t like him.
11:02 p.m. – A caller from Scotts Valley Road reported a large truck sitting with its lights on, blaring music for several hours.
—Jennifer Nobles