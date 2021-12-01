Nevada County police blotter: Quartet of trespassers collapse fence and drive off

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

12:21 a.m. — A caller from Robinson Road and Trilobites Court reported the father of her children was trying to break into her residence. The father left in a white Toyota Tacoma headed to Smartsville. Caller said subject had asked for money and had been drinking or was under the influence of narcotics. Caller had an unserved domestic violence restraining order on subject.

6:34 a.m. — A caller at Space Street and Satellite Drive reported three males and a female who had been drinking pushed his fence down and refused to leave. Their vehicle was a black Toyota SUV. Caller requested charges be filed. No weapons involved. On call back, caller said subjects left toward McCourtney Road.

9:35 a.m. — A caller at Pammy Way and Alta Sierra Drive requested a call back referencing a civil standby to get items from her ex-boyfriend.

10:16 a.m. — A caller from Restive Way reported a neighbor came to her residence and was honking his vehicle horn and yelling at her because he was upset because her dog was barking at the pool maintenance worker. The subject was upset with the barking and departed.





11:44 a.m. — A caller at Gas Canyon and Sailor Flat roads reported his neighbor keeps riding his motorcycle through his property after the caller asked him not to. Caller requested a call back, and the parties were separated.

11:58 a.m. — A caller at Allison Ranch Road and the Highway 49 ramp reported ongoing issue with transients in the area where his kids walk to the bus stop. The caller wanted to know what can be done about it. Deputy left a message with property owner, to follow up with possible Community Oriented Policing services project.

12:27 p.m. — A caller at Oak Canyon Drive and Terrace Oaks Lane reported a physical argument between a male and female in the street. Phone contact lost, but on call back caller said subjects were separated and no longer fighting. Caller said one had a warrant. On another call back, the caller said the female has possession of an unauthorized vehicle and is now at caller’s residence and will provide further updates.

1:21 p.m. — A caller on Kingston Lane reported he confiscated pills from a student and wanted help identifying them, as a narcotics identification kit was inconclusive. The caller said he would call back if further assistance was required.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

9:31 a.m. — A caller at Broad and Spring streets reported ongoing redecorating outside a church the last couple of days by an unknown subject. Caller did not want to file a report. Caller did provide a trespass letter and requested extra patrol at night.

3:49 p.m. — A caller at Zion and Calvary streets reported a possible burglary, though nothing was taken. The caller believes someone entered his residence through an unlocked door and left. The caller requested extra patrols at night.

11:38 p.m. — A caller from Zion and Sacramento streets reported a man looking into cars. He opened the caller’s van and was seen heading toward Sacramento Street, though the subject did not take anything out of the van.

— William Roller