8:41 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported the male who had threatened him with a bat was back on the property.
10:10 a.m. – A caller from McCourtney Road reported a power line had been taken down by a big rig. The line went across the roadway.
11:16 a.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported his wife had used her card at a nail salon and later there were charges to Wal-Mart.
11:35 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a female drinking vodka out of a bottle near the entrance of the business.
1:21 p.m. – A caller from Plaza Drive reported two males and one female in the parking lot, all involved with drugs and had a torch smoking.
5:33 p.m. – A caller from Minnie Street reported they were at the disc golf course where water was dumping out of the spigot. Per the caller, it was losing close to 10 gallons per minute.
5:44 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported a male just stole a purse. The caller stated the subject ran at him with a knife for unknown reasons. The caller also stated that they thought the subject hid the purse, and the subject got defensive when questioned.
6:17 p.m. – A caller from Clark Street reported a purse located behind the residence.
9:13 p.m. — A caller from East Main Street reported a male subject walking westbound in the traffic lanes.
8:15 a.m. – A caller from Providence Mine Road reported a suspicious vehicle was abandoned on her property within the last week. The vehicle had keys in the ignition and different license plates in back. There was an Amazon package I ti as well with an address but no name.
1:49 p.m. – A caller from Uren Street reported water shooting out over a wall and into the highway. Cal Trans advised they do not handle surface streets. Sanitation Department called back and advised Nevada City Police would need to respond and contact Public Works. Director of Public Works contacted a Cal Trans supervisor informing them their irrigation pipe was spraying water onto the freeway. Cal Trans does in fact handle that.
4:15 p.m. – A caller from Commercial Street reported a transient carrying a backpack had just punched the building. The caller requested he be removed.
7:37 p.m. – A caller from Ridge Road reported the theft of an iPad by her ex-boyfriend.
8:19 a.m. – A caller from Ridge Road reported a broken down school bus blocking the roadway and other vehicles were unable to pass. There were no kids on the bus, and there was a medical issue with the driver after the bus was disabled.
9:55 a.m. – A caller from Paddock Lane reported a skunk in the area that appeared ill and was twitching.
10:19 a.m. – A caller from Lodestar Drive reported a tree company cut down a dead tree and there were five baby foxes in the tree and the mom took off.
1:38 p.m. – A caller from Black Gold Road reported she located two bins of fresh marijuana and requested pick-up. The caller picked up the marijuana and took it to her house. A second caller stated he then had the marijuana on his property for pick-up.
2:27 p.m. – A caller from Tobacco Road reported a neighbor cut down trees on his property for firewood. The caller stated he would like a report made, and asked what else he could do as he confronted the neighbor who admitted to doing it. The caller was provided information on trespassing laws and civil options.
3:49 p.m. — A caller from Pasquale Road requested a wellness check on a vet that is not in good health. The subject typically goes to a coffee shop however has not been there since before the storms. A note at the front door said the resident left for warmer weather and is staying with family.
4:29 p.m. – A caller from School Street reported they had three baby raccoons with their eyes closed in a dog kennel that were under the house. The mama was still under the house. The caller requested pickup.
5:29 p.m. – A caller reported her son had not had contact with her since July 2022. Her son was traveling and transient but now she was worried that a recent body that was found could be him.
6:45 p.m. – A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported five adult cows and several baby cows in the roadway.
7:53 p.m. – A caller from Mayfield Way reported two sheep and two goats on her property. She did’t know where they belong. The caller didn’t want to wait and said she would call back in the morning if they were still there.
8:25 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20 at Scotts Flat Road reported a dead bear cub in the roadway that had been hit by a car. The mama bear and another cub were on the side of the road.
