GRASS VALLEY
4:37 p.m. — Two juveniles skateboarding and refusing to leave began banging on the back door of a store on Neal and Mill Street yelling “I own this store” and trying to break in.
4:45 p.m. — A disturbance was reported by a 911 caller stating his neighbor had gone crazy and was pounding on the floor. The screaming and yelling had been going on all day in an apartment on Maryland Drive.
4:56 p.m. — A male was reported smoking meth on E. Main Street near Maria’s Mexican Restaurant. The subject was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, sweatpants with holes and carrying multiple bags.
5:28 p.m. — Vandalism to the back window of a blue Lexus was reported on South Church Street and Neal Street.
6:01 p.m. — An orange and white U-Haul van missing one of its tires and driving on a rim was reported blocking an off-ramp on Highway 20 and Highway 49. Subjects reported to be taking items out of the back of the vehicle.
7:38 p.m. — A male and a female were reported to be smoking methamphetamine in a blue Toyota Corolla in front of Port of Subs on Sutton Way near Safeway.
8:28 p.m. — A white Ford truck with a camper was stolen on Nevada City Highway near the Dollar General. The reporting party said his cell phone was also in the vehicle.
8:47 p.m. — A car dealership in Fallon, Nevada reported that a subject took a white Ford Explorer with dealer license plates and then called to say he was in Grass Valley. A sergeant in Nevada told the subject that he had 30 minutes to contact law enforcement and turn himself in.
NEVADA CITY
1:53 P.M. — A caller from a shop called Three Little Birds on Commercial Street and Main Street reported a woman outside of their store who stinks so bad that her odor negatively affects their business. The caller said she purposely stands there because they call authorities.
6:21 p.m. — Two separate callers reported a subject taking down Pride flags and replacing them with American flags on Broad and Mill Street. The sanctioned action was due to Flag day and the Pride flags were set to return the following day.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF
3:02 a.m. — A disturbance was reported in the form of a loud party at an Airbnb located on Southridge Drive and Eddy Ranch Road. The noise had ended when deputies arrived.
8:51 a.m. — An owner of an emu injured himself while trying to lasso and catch the emu. The reporting party was requesting assistance.
10:16 a.m. — An adult was arrested when a caller reported that her grandmother was hit by her husband who has dementia. The caller said the husband is outside and does not have a weapon but possibly some garden tools at a residence on Rattlesnake Road and Julie Place.
10:36 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for an 82-year old neighbor who had gone to the emergency room the day before for a heart attack and is now not answering the door and the vehicle is missing at Newton Road and Morning Star Lane. Deputies closed the case after confirming that the subject was fine.
12:49 p.m. — A report was taken regarding a subject living on Lime Kiln Road and Maggie Lane with mental health problems and a small child who may be in danger.
3:28 p.m. — A U-Haul was reported stolen from Idaho Maryland Road and Juniper Drive.
3:33 p.m. — A female was reported throwing rocks and appearing confused on Highway 49 near the Brass Rail. The subject was in the road and last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.
4:33 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a rock slide blocking both lanes about two miles north of Stampede Meadows Road and Boca Springs Road.
— Marianne Boll-See