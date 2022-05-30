Nevada County police blotter: Potential rabid animals; teen threatened at hotel party

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

5:37 a.m. – A janitor at a school off Old Mill Road reported there was a very ill, rabid looking dog in the school yard that was foaming at the mouth. The janitor called back at 5:56 a.m. to report that the large white dog had died in the middle of the school and was requesting advice as students would soon be on grounds.

8:18 a.m. – A caller off Lake Vera Purdon Road advised that a bear broke into her house last night and tried to come back at a later time as well, though she was not at home and was not in danger, but requested animal control contact with questions on how to handle. She was told to call the Fish and Wildlife Department.

8:38 a.m. – A caller off McCourtney Road reported a house that had an absurd number of cats that are frequently being hit by vehicles in front of the residence because there are so many. The caller had questions regarding the number of cats a household can have.

10:14 a.m. – A caller off Ballantree Lane was requesting animal control contact for neighbors who have wolf-hybrid dogs and puppies. The caller was concerned for the welfare of the dogs as there was only one person taking care of them and they were not receiving proper care. A report was taken.

6:13 p.m. – A caller off Spenceville Road requested contact regarding a skunk hanging around her house acting weird that she thinks may be rabid. The skunk later left the property.

6:21 p.m. – A caller reported the theft of a pocketbook with wallet and valuables that occurred around noon at Purdon Crossing. The caller had already gotten several fraud messages from her bank. A report was taken.

7:38 p.m. – A caller off Henson Way reported the neighbor’s longhorn sheep have been crying all night long lately and requested contact.

Saturday

8:52 a.m. – A caller off Alta Sierra Drive reported a vehicle with a broken rear window driving from mailbox to mailbox last seen headed toward Ball Road three hours ago. The caller had pictures of the vehicle. At 9:46 a.m., contact was made with the registered owner’s address, who advised the owner delivered newspapers.

9:06 a.m. – A caller reported a slab of cement and air-conditioning unit in the roadway along Purdon Road where it turns to gravel. A CHP call at 10:20 a.m. advised that the 500- to 600-pound concrete block and A/C unit needed to be picked up.

10:19 a.m. – A caller off Tensy Lane reported second-hand info that someone trespassed onto her neighbor’s property and cut the neighbor’s dog’s vocal cords and wanted to request a contact.

11:01 a.m. – A caller off Beauview Road reported her 1- and 3-year-old juveniles were missing and she thought it may have been their father. A missing persons report was taken.

4:18 p.m. – A caller off Clover Court requested contact in reference to a threat received on a tip line that a subject was having mental health issues and has lots of guns.

6:54 p.m. – A 911 caller off Capital Drive asked for Linda. When advised dispatch was not Linda, she hung up. An additional call from the female was received. She was upset she wasn’t calling the right person and disconnected. Upon call back, dispatch spoke to the husband, who advised everything was OK and he would call the number for her.

Sunday

12:45 p.m. – A caller off Hidden Hill Road reported her 10-year-old son was playing outside and was missing. While on the phone, the juvenile was found.

2:53 p.m. – A caller off Cherry Creek Road reported a female showed up to an estate sale and was making bizarre statements, acting aggressive and scaring off her boyfriend and other customers. The adult was arrested.

6:06 p.m. – A caller off Valley View Road reported their 11-year-old son was stuck in the hot tub and they were not able to open the lid to let the juvenile out. Cal Fire was able to stay on the line with the caller and the child stayed above water while units were en route.

6:45 p.m. – A caller reported a subject was stuck on a rock in the middle of the South Yuba River, near Hoyt’s Crossing Trail. The subject was rescued and they left.

8:46 p.m. – A CHP transfer to an open business line in the North San Juan area revealed an unintelligible male on the line. Per CHP, a subject was heard mumbling in the background and the male said the faces have all been burned off before the line dropped. The callers were unable to locate.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

1:37 a.m. – A subject along Commercial Street was stopped and advised to stop playing his tuba due to apartments above the business.

2:58 a.m. – A caller reported a scream fight between females for a long time along Coyote Street.

1:13 p.m. – A caller along Pine Street reported a skinny white male in “hippie-like clothes” attempted to steal a crystal water bowl. The caller got it back, but wanted it reported.

2:15 p.m. – A caller on Pine Street reported a bartender was serving alcohol and was not 21 years old.

9:44 p.m. – A unit was flagged down along Broad Street in reference to a female refusing to leave a vehicle.

Saturday

9:17 a.m. – A reporting party said a bearded, shirtless male was screaming randomly and scaring people in the parking lot next to the theater along Broad Street. The male was arrested.

5:01 p.m. – Upon call back after a pair of 911 open line calls, a road rage incident was reported between Downieville and Highway 49. The passenger of a white Chevy 2500 brandished a black handgun, and was last seen driving southbound past Sacramento Street.

Sunday

1:35 a.m. – A 911 caller reported a man in a white hat, white mask, and black sweatshirt attempting to pry open the door to a business along Zion Street and was last seen walking toward Argall Way.

7:23 p.m. – A 911 caller reported a motorcyclist fell into the roadway. Police arrived on scene.

11:05 p.m. – A call from the front desk of a hotel along Railroad Avenue reported a guest called him and said there were people at her back door threatening to beat her up. On call back there was a juvenile that came to her room asking to use the phone for a ride. He was with other juveniles in a room at a party and someone threatened to beat him up. All juveniles at the party appeared 13 or 14 years old.

