Nevada County police blotter: Pot smell coming from beneath caller’s house

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

3:34 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of McNab Circle reported transients living beneath her residence. The caller added that she could detect the smell of marijuana coming from underneath the house.

8 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Allison Ranch Road and Mote Lane reported a vehicle that had struck a boulder off the side of the road. The caller added that the vehicle appeared abandoned.

11:03 a.m. — A caller near East Main and Eureka streets reported a woman who seemed disoriented walking in the middle of traffic.

4:07 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Central Avenue near Memorial Park reported several individuals engaging in narcotic use at the park. The caller also said that numerous people were defecating openly at the park, as there were no restrooms available.

4:39 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of North Auburn and Richardson streets reported seeing two dogs tied by a leash to the back of a red truck that appeared unattended. The caller said that the dogs were panting and did not have access to any food or water.

7:09 p.m. — An employee at a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway called to report an man who was harassing a patient waiting at a door. The caller added that the man appeared to be intoxicated.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

11:57 a.m. — A caller near Patricia and Alexandra ways reported that she was being followed in her car by a man in a gold vehicle, whom the caller said was also taking pictures of her.

1:26 p.m. — A caller from Arrow Road, near Haven Springs Court, reported a man whom the caller said had expressed thoughts of harming others.

— Stephen Wyer