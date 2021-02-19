Nevada County police blotter: Porta-potty vandalism reported

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

8:39 a.m. — Someone had pushed over the porta-potty and handwashing station in the South Church Street parking lot.

8:53 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of West Main Street reported a drunken woman causing a major disruption. She was arrested on suspicion of making unreasonable noise and possessing a controlled substance.

9:27 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Lloyd Street reported a man just urinated in the front yard and left in a Prius when confronted.

2:11 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man walking around the store, drinking from a bottle of alcohol. He was advised not to shop there.

3:12 p.m. — A caller from Dorsey Drive and East Main Street reported a young woman or girl jumped out of a van and a man was chasing her before they got into a physical fight. A report was taken.

3:19 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of West Main Street reported vandalism to vehicle tires.

5:54 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a juvenile attacked another juvenile and threatened the caller after she intervened. The juveniles were counseled.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

6:34 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Auburn Road reported a truck halfway into a ditch and partially blocking the right lane.

9:43 a.m. — A caller from Black Oak and Crescent drives reported a stolen package.

9:51 a.m. — A caller from Cottage Hill Drive and Erin Place reported items stolen from a garage overnight.

12:44 p.m. — A caller from Nevada Union High School reported a student assaulted a bus driver.

1:05 p.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln Road reported a physical altercation involving a man and his son. Neither party was willing to make a statement.

2:26 p.m. — A caller from a business on Wolf and Combie roads reported two men in a physical fight. One man hit the other man in the chest and might have been under the influence of meth. The victim did not want medical attention.

4:03 p.m. — A caller from Chisum Trail reported two dogs had been chasing livestock.

11:56 p.m. — A caller from Landon Evan Lane reported hearing approximately 35 gunshots.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

8:09 p.m. — Students were found at Seven Hills School and were shooting a short film in the parking lot.

— Liz Kellar