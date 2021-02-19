Nevada County police blotter: Porta-potty vandalism reported
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
8:39 a.m. — Someone had pushed over the porta-potty and handwashing station in the South Church Street parking lot.
8:53 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of West Main Street reported a drunken woman causing a major disruption. She was arrested on suspicion of making unreasonable noise and possessing a controlled substance.
9:27 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Lloyd Street reported a man just urinated in the front yard and left in a Prius when confronted.
2:11 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man walking around the store, drinking from a bottle of alcohol. He was advised not to shop there.
3:12 p.m. — A caller from Dorsey Drive and East Main Street reported a young woman or girl jumped out of a van and a man was chasing her before they got into a physical fight. A report was taken.
3:19 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of West Main Street reported vandalism to vehicle tires.
5:54 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a juvenile attacked another juvenile and threatened the caller after she intervened. The juveniles were counseled.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
6:34 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Auburn Road reported a truck halfway into a ditch and partially blocking the right lane.
9:43 a.m. — A caller from Black Oak and Crescent drives reported a stolen package.
9:51 a.m. — A caller from Cottage Hill Drive and Erin Place reported items stolen from a garage overnight.
12:44 p.m. — A caller from Nevada Union High School reported a student assaulted a bus driver.
1:05 p.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln Road reported a physical altercation involving a man and his son. Neither party was willing to make a statement.
2:26 p.m. — A caller from a business on Wolf and Combie roads reported two men in a physical fight. One man hit the other man in the chest and might have been under the influence of meth. The victim did not want medical attention.
4:03 p.m. — A caller from Chisum Trail reported two dogs had been chasing livestock.
11:56 p.m. — A caller from Landon Evan Lane reported hearing approximately 35 gunshots.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
8:09 p.m. — Students were found at Seven Hills School and were shooting a short film in the parking lot.
— Liz Kellar
