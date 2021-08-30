Nevada County police blotter: Pharmacy reports people stealing items, harassing customers

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

7:10 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported seeing an older man who was apparently stealing items from some recycling bins.

11:36 a.m. — A caller from a pharmacy on the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a group of people in a nearby motor home who the caller said have been stealing items from the store, urinating on the tires of parked cars, and harassing customers. The group of subjects was apparently associated with an older looking silver Subaru vehicle.

5:39 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 200 block of East Main Street reported a customer whose dog had bit a staff member. The customer apparently then left without paying their check.

7:42 p.m. — A woman calling from an apartment complex on the 300 block of Mill Street reported that her child’s father had threatened to kill her.





NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Sunday

7:12 a.m. — A caller from a gas station on Combie Road reported a man who was refusing to leave and threatening a customer.

8:52 a.m. — A caller from Kiwi Road reported that someone had stolen a chainsaw and a weed eater from his residence the night before.

12:56 p.m. — A caller from a pharmacy on Combie Road reported a man who was causing an altercation in the store, screaming loudly and making a scene. Responding deputies were unable to locate the man.

1:56 p.m. — A caller from a mental health center for youth from Auburn Road, near Bixler Place, reported that she had been assaulted by a juvenile who was out of control, throwing things, making threats, and arming himself with shards of broken glass. A police report was taken of the incident.

8:25 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Lake Forest Drive, near Canopy Court, reported a domestic altercation between her husband and her daughter, involving the daughter apparently hitting the husband with a wine bottle.

8:46 p.m. — A caller from Sloping Oaks Road, near Highway 20, reported that her boyfriend was behaving belligerently, threatening to break her car, and had dumped out her recently deceased father’s ashes. The woman declined to press charges in the case.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

5:54 p.m. — A caller from a public park on Nimrod Street reported a man riding around on a motorized scooter, and had just seen him make a drug deal.

— Stephen Wyer