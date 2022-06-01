Nevada County police blotter: PG&E worker threatened for trimming tree above powerline

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

8:26 a.m. — A caller at Highway 49 and Heesche Avenue reported a subject who had their vehicle parked on their property, who came and took it Tuesday night. The caller said the subject cut the lock on their gate and made access to the property without permission.

10:47 a.m. — A caller at Devonshire Circle and Brandy Lane reported an ex-girlfriend moved out of the residence and left her dog behind. It was killing the caller’s livestock and they wanted the dog removed. Per caller, the ex moved a couple of months ago and gave them the dog that is no longer wanted. Dispatch advised the caller to find a home for the dog.

10:49 a.m. — A PG&E worker on Cement Hill Road reported a homeowner threatened him. The parties were separated. Per caller, he has the right to trim the tree on the property as its branches overhang the powerline.

11:30 a.m. — A caller at Hirchdale and Boca roads reported a malfunctioning drop bar at the railroad tracks. One was stuck in the upright position, and the other at a 45-degree angle. Lights were on and the caller was concerned it was unsafe for motorists who will not know what to do.

4:32 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney and Gai roads was at the Sheriff’s Office front counter reporting a theft from his property.

6:08 p.m. — A caller from Tammy Way and Irene Court reported a subject was in a transitional residence with 10 others. Per subject, she was in the front room, wanted to murder people and had a knife. CHP was en route.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

1:58 p.m. — A caller at Maidu Avenue and Helling Way reported suspicious text messages she was getting, adding they might be from her child’s father. She requested a call back.

5:19 p.m. — A caller at Kidder Road reported there was a new steam engine at a museum and the horn was constantly sounding. They were concerned it could be a hazard, as it is a steam engine.

— William Roller