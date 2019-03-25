Nevada County Police Blotter: Person yells at people, makes kung fu moves

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

9:24 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Mill Street reported a drive thru window has been busted open and the business appeared ransacked. The business was found to be for sale and no items were damaged or stolen.

11:08 a.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man that routinely passed fake bills left the store. The caller had video surveillance.

2:11 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Bank Street reported someone harassing women in a parking lot and followed her to her vehicle. The man was still loitering when she left.

4:42 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a transient yelling at passersby and making kung fu moves.

Recommended Stories For You

6:06 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Plaza Drive reported threats made by a regular customer to shoot up the restaurant and all its occupants.

Saturday

7:23 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported a vehicle blocking the driveway. The caller couldn't get to work and had to get a ride.

9:54 a.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a crack head homeless guy with a 12-inch long glass bong under the no trespassing sign. Officers found no crime committed.

12:28 p.m. — A caller from the Pine Creek Shopping Center reported someone stole her cat out of her vehicle. Another caller reported the cat and owner were back together.

2:22 p.m. — A caller reported she got a call from someone in Mexico saying they had her daughter and were going to kill her if she didn't go to the bank and get them money. The caller was told it is a scam that has been going around making similar threats of violence to family members.

3:49 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported a man chasing a woman down the road and had been hitting the woman. An arrest was made on charges of public intoxication.

5:59 p.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Brunswick Road and Idaho Maryland Road. A person was arrested on charges of driving on a suspended license and failure to appear.

Sunday

1:21 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a woman saying she had ripped the plastic off a manhole and said there was a child inside needing help. A woman was arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

6:56 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported someone broke a finger. The caller said part of the finger came off while lifting a weight.

Monday

3:58 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Empire Street reported seeing someone in the back corner of the business. An arrest was made on charges of possession of a controlled substance, loitering, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of parole.

Nevada County sheriff's Office

Friday

12:07 a.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln Road reported a woman coming to the caller's door asking to use the phone because there was a man with a gun looking for her. The woman looked under the influence of drugs.

9:07 a.m. — A caller reported his meth head brother-in-law was under the influence freaking out and was smoking weed with his 4-year-old daughter in the same room. The caller had to choke the subject to get the 4-year-old to safety. An arrest was made on charges of child cruelty and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

2:10 p.m. — A caller from Mustang Valley Place reported trespassing on the property with them setting up a tent trailer.

2:21 p.m. — A caller from Little Valley Road reported three juveniles trespassing on the property and they had torn down the no trespassing signs.

3:38 p.m. — A caller from Newtown Road reported vandalism to surveillance cameras and equipment. The caller said a week ago a gate was messed with and his cattle were let loose.

3:42 p.m. — A caller from Little Valley Road reported a neighbor being too loud and playing music.

7:43 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported theft of a boat from behind a locked gate. The caller wasn't the owner. The caller initially said the boat was stolen and then finally admitted the owner of the boat was the one that broke the gate and removed the boat. He was told a deputy would call him over the civil issue with unpaid rental fees.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

3:54 p.m. — A caller from the Commercial Street Lot reported a man passed out. The caller was unable to wake the man.

5:14 p.m. — A person was stopped on Clay Street. A person was arrested on charges of driving under the influence.

— Ross Maak