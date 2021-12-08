Nevada County police blotter: Person refuses to return lost cat

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

7:14 a.m. — A caller at Madrona Way and Banner Lava Cap Road reported two subjects passed out in a Lexus.

8:38 a.m. — A caller at Lake Vera Purdon Road and Marigold Way reported a subject hiding under the bridge after the caller confronted him. Caller believes subject is trying to steal the wheels off a mini Cooper that is parked on the side of the roadway. Subject had the vehicle on a jack.

9:39 a.m. — A caller from Lawrence Way and David Way requested to have her 15-year old grandson removed and taken to Child Protective Services because he was threatening her. No alcohol, narcotics or weapons were involved.

11:24 a.m. — A caller at Hillcrest Drive reported a subject who found her cat and refused to return it. Chip registration verifies the cat belongs to the caller. Home Again, the chip company, was notified to contact caller if anyone attempted to register the chip to someone else. No phone number or address located for subject who found the cat.





12:55 p.m. — A caller at Dog Bar Road and Rouge House Place reported someone walking across the roadway and jumping in front of vehicles. Per a deputy, the subject was in an argument with a Fed Ex driver at Dog Bar Road and Wheeler Crossing.

2:07 p.m. — A caller at Lava Cap Mine Road and Masada Drive reported that her car was broken into 10 days ago and $40,000 in cashier’s checks were stolen. She requested to speak to internal affairs and claimed ongoing harassment, then requested to speak to a captain.

5:16 p.m. — A caller from a hospital reported a male arrived with a stab wound he claimed occurred when he fell and the knife stabbed him in the back. The victim was transported to Sutter Roseville.

7:03 p.m. — A caller from Penna Way reported a male physically hit the caller. No weapons, alcohol or narcotics involved. Caller declined medical assistance and said the man had left.

11:06 p.m. — A caller at North Bloomfield Road said she was drugged and assaulted at 6 p.m., and that she was driving. Victim said there was a physical fight and property was stolen, but she refused to comply with an investigation.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

9:38 a.m. — A caller at Jordan and Cross streets reported ongoing issues with a subject camping in an Astro van with colorful painting.

— William Roller