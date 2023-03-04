Grass Valley Police Department
1:42 p.m.- A caller from South Auburn Street reported a Lexus SUV pulled into a business; the female driver was running stop signs and tried to fight the caller on Bank Street.
1:55 p.m. — ER nurse called and said a patient ran out of the ER wearing boxer briefs and a purple gown.
2:32 p.m. — A caller from Fairmont Drive said a neighbor was yelling at her last night and appeared unstable.
3:43 p.m — A caller from Sutton way was stuck in the middle of the roadway in a brown ford escape.
4:44 p.m. — A caller from Tinloy/Bank street said she was being followed all day and stated that someone just took a picture of her. The caller stated her friend told her that someone had been murdered at the warming shelter so she couldn’t go there.
7:29 p.m.- A caller from W Berryhill Drive said a Male in Jeep Cherokee was abusing a litter of puppies, held one by the neck, and slammed it against the car.
11:39 p.m. — A caller from Bank Street said she had to leave her 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee overnight in the parking lot near Carolines. She will pick it up in the morning.
Nevada City Police Department
4:20 p.m. — A caller from N. Bloomfield Grantiteville Road requested to be taken to a warming shelter for the night because he couldn’t get to his tent on Sugar Loaf. He declined medical attention.
5:16 p.m. — A caller from Bridge Way received a text from an 80-year-old friend with a history of a heart condition and no heat stating “HELP” lives alone.
5:21 p.m. — A caller from Bridge Street reported a car is parked in the street and is blocking the road, and he cannot get out and pick up his kids.
8:10 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported that her neighbors had stolen two debit cards and made purchases with the cards.
8:45 p.m. — A caller from Sacramento Street said a person inside said the shelter was closed; the person previously broke a window at the caller’s house. The person entered the unlocked front door.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
1:32 p.m. — A caller from Sunshine Valley Road said she is elderly and a tree fell, blocking their ability to get wood from the yard. Also, she needs more gasoline for her generator.
1:45 p.m. — A caller from Crickett Drive said she let her daughter stay with her parents for a few days and they refused to let her go home. She requested assistance to get her daughter back. Grandparents are in the process of getting custody.
2:59 p.m. — A caller from Oak Ridge Road requested to be evacuated because she has a place to go now in downtown Nevada City. The caller thought the Modulars roof was about to cave in and had cracked.
3:27 p.m. — A caller from Willowbrook Lane requested assistance as her foster child was mailed drugs from her biological parent and would like LE to present to get mail from the mailbox and open the drugs.
9:04 p.m. — A caller from Cooper Road requested a welfare check on parents. The caller had not been able to reach parents since Tuesday, both in their ‘80s.
— LaMarr Fields