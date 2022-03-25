Nevada County police blotter: Person getting evicted was singing, being a nuisance

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

4:47 a.m. — A caller near North Ponderosa Way, between North Sazarac Lane and Bitney Springs Road, reported that they thought their tenant was dealing heroine.

7:41 a.m. — A 911 caller near Alta Street and Alta Hill Mine Road reported a line down in the roadway blocking one lane.

8:50 a.m. — A caller near Cypress Point Court and Torrey Pines Drive requested assistance getting his daughter’s items from the home. The landlord was not giving her access, the reporting party said.

1:26 p.m. — A caller near Norlene Way, between Tippy Way and Lower Circle Drive, reported neighbor’s dogs being aggressive and barking 24/7.

1:42 p.m. — A caller near Maidu Avenue reported a suspicious device located at the elections office. Dispatch filed the call under “bomb threat.”





1:43 p.m. — A caller near Sweetland Road, School Street and Old Road reported an old truck and trailer parked on the side of the road.

2:13 p.m. — A caller near Cameron Way and Wolf Road reported an altercation during an eviction with multiple people accusing her of theft. The reporting party said it could become physical.

2:15 p.m. — A caller near Retrac Road reported a missing brindle pit bull by the name of Baxter that is not wearing a collar.

2:54 p.m. — A 911 caller near Rough and Ready Highway and East Drive reported a man pulled a female out of a white truck and threw her on the ground. The female then ran to the other side, got in the vehicle and drove off, leaving the male on the side of the road. The reporting party said the subject hid two garbage bags and a blue tarp in the bushes.

2:55 p.m. — A caller near Oak Canyon Drive, between Park View and Red lanes, reported a verbal dispute with a woman yelling, “He’s trying to hurt me.”

3:22 p.m. — A caller near Matas Wecks Drive and Rough and Ready Highway reported an injured deer.

6:46 p.m. —A caller near North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road, between Rockway Place and Azurite Court, reported a white van pulled into their driveway and whipped out suddenly when the reporting party stepped outside their home. The caller said they were concerned about recent break-ins in the area.

7:23 p.m. — A caller near Cicada Lane and Highway 49 reported the subject he served an eviction notice to is standing outside the property singing and being a nuisance.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

8:20 p.m. — A caller near Broad and Commercial streets reported a woman acting erratically and kicking the traffic cones.

8:23 p.m. — A caller near the highway between Banner Lava Cap and Gold Flat roads reported a pregnant woman walking on the highway.

— Rebecca O’Neil