Nevada County Police Blotter: People found in vehicle watching Netflix

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

8:38 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sierra College Drive reported someone sleeping in a vehicle in a parking lot, requesting they be moved along. They were moved along.

10:22 a.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported wanting to file a report against an employee who has been stealing.

11:41 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported a woman found down in the street. The woman was then sitting on the curb. Another caller reported the woman was hit by a vehicle and was lying in the road.

11:55 a.m. — A person in the lobby of the police department reported his vehicle was hit by a fire truck.

Recommended Stories For You

12:26 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported finding a backpack full of marijuana. The caller requested it be picked up.

12:54 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Alta Street reported a small child locked in a vehicle near a playground. The caller believed there may have been someone lying down in the vehicle as well. Officers found people watching Netflix.

2:22 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Creek Trail reported transient camps in the area.

4:13 p.m. — A person on the 600 block of South Auburn Street was arrested on a probation violation.

10:09 p.m. — A caller reported her son was threatening her with a bat.

11:36 p.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Race Street and Clark Street. A person was arrested on charges of threatening a crime with intent to terrorize.

Friday

1:39 a.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of East Main Street and Glenbrook Drive. A person was arrested on charges of driving a vehicle under the influence of a drug and possession of a controlled substance.

6:38 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Depot Street reported theft of blankets from a porch.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

12:09 p.m. — A caller from Woolman Lane reported two stray dogs hanging around the last three days, a corgi type dog that was aggressive and a rottweiler that was friendly.

12:59 p.m. — A caller from Brewer Road reported a man balancing a silver coin on his hand asking for a woman named "Rachel." The caller said when she said no one by that name lived there the man became evasive and walked away.

2:07 p.m. — A caller from Elderberry Lane reported a woman attempting to get into a downstairs residence. The caller said the woman wasn't making sense and was rambling about outerspace and fires. A woman was arrested on charges of four probation violations, a failure to appear and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

3:34 p.m. — A caller reported a lost firearm, between his home and the range where he shoots within the last three months.

7:12 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Avenue reported someone dropped a backpack in a dumpster with a face mask in it.

7:35 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road reported a robbery in progress, reporting two people with weapons. The caller was whispering and refused to say anything more. An arrest was made on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance and false reporting of an emergency.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

4:57 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Commercial Street reported a woman saying she wanted an officer. The caller sounded possible drunk or on drugs. An arrest was made on charges of public intoxication.

— Ross Maak