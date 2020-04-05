Nevada County Police Blotter: People eating at a cafe, not 6 feet apart
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
12:37 a.m. — A caller from Norlene Way reported seeing someone stealing mail.
11:07 a.m. — A caller from Alexis Drive reported someone chasing and throwing things at geese.
1:46 p.m. — A caller from Creek View Drive reported two gunshots fired from a neighboring property.
4:41 p.m. — A caller from Taylor Crossing Road reported two loose dogs in the area.
7:14 p.m. — A caller from Broken Oak Court reported a loose dog.
10:44 p.m. — A caller from Ben Taylor Road reported multiple dead deer.
Saturday
7:50 a.m. — A caller from Brentwood Court reported his wife received an annoying text message from an unknown number.
8:34 a.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Road reported a cafe open and there being about 10 people eating breakfast and drinking coffee.
9:10 a.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Road reported people eating at a cafe. They brought their own tables and chairs and are being served by the cafe. They are definitely not 6 feet apart.
2:55 p.m. — A caller from Grizzly Hill Road reported discovering an individual growing cannabis on his property illegally.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Friday
7:26 a.m. — A caller from Providence Mine Road reported theft of a trailer.
10:44 a.m. — A caller from Boulder Street reported a male on their front porch acting strange and yelling.
Saturday
3:05 p.m. — A caller from New Mohawk Road reported animal abuse.
(Grass Valley Police Department logs were not available as of press time.)
— Sam Corey, staff writer
