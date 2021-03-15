Nevada County police blotter: Patient refuses to be admitted until dog is safe
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
9:19 a.m. — A caller near Elster Place and Campoodi Road reported not receiving hay that they already paid for.
4:57 p.m. — A caller on Perimeter Road near Iron Mountain Drive reported a calf and cow loose on the roadway.
6:49 p.m. — A caller on Highway 49 near Oak Drive reported a driver of a purple Dodge Caravan swerving and crossing the double yellow lines.
7:10 p.m. — A caller near Redwing Court and Jayhawk Drive reported a contractor next door using her water and running up her utility bill.
7:41 p.m. — A caller near Pine Hollow and Mountain House roads reported relatives trying to come on to the property to spread ashes against the wishes of the property owner.
8:40 p.m. — A caller near Stanley Way between Vista Avenue and Cedar Way reported headlights shining into the reporting party’s house for the second night in a row.
9:36 p.m. — A caller near Highway 174 and Hobart Lane reported her vehicle was egged as she drove toward Cedar Ridge.
Saturday
12:28 a.m. — A caller near Lode Line Way near the Highway 49 on-ramp reported her dog caught in some steps. The call was transferred to Cal Fire.
Noon — A caller on Zion Street reported a man in a hoodie harassing customers and employees of the local grocery.
3:12 p.m. — A caller on Boreal Ridge Road reported she was in a fight with two women on the roadway.
3:33 p.m. — A caller near Little Creek Place reported two men possibly casing the neighborhood posed as magazine salesmen.
4:11 p.m. — A 911 caller near Georgia Way and Dog Bar Road reported someone cutting trees on her property.
6:12 p.m. — An emergency room nurse near Spenceville Road called to report a patient in need of medical attention who was refusing to be admitted “until she knows her dog is safe.”
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Friday
3:39 a.m. — A caller on Broad Street near York and South Pine streets reported a loose dog playing on the school playground.
7:28 p.m. — A caller near Nevada City Highway and East Main Street and Gates Place reported a swerving red Toyota pick up with two male occupants headed toward a fast food restaurant.
— Rebecca O’Neil
