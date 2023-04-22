Grass Valley Police Department
8:13 a.m. – A caller from Bennett Street reported a transient male with a cart playing chicken with vehicles.
11:03 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a male with a dolly stole 18 boxes of berries.
1:12 p.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway requested law enforcement for report of a male customer who was upset over his drink and became verbal, yelling at employees.
3:28 p.m. – A caller from Dalton Street reported vehicles that were parked on the side of the roadway. The caller was not giving any further information and stated someone needed to be sent immediately, then hung up.
5:46 p.m. — A caller from Union Jack Street reported approximately six subjects begging for money and knocking on doors.
6:06 p.m. – A caller from West McKnight Way reported two dirt bikes just pulled into the parking lot after doing wheelies.
6:25 p.m. – A caller from Glenbrook Drive reported possible squatters at the location. There was lots of traffic in and out of the house and “tweakers smoking meth” in the yard.
8:42 p.m. – A caller from Sierra College Drive reported two subjects had just left with a cart and basket full of items and the subjects yelled at the caller that they were leaving in a stolen car.
Nevada City Police Department
12:51 p.m. – A caller from Spring Street reported a bus that was parked in front of the store and the last time that happened they had to shut down the store because of the fumes from the bus.
4:44 p.m. – A caller from Boulder Street reported her Airbnb neighbors were reporting that the people who are there are partying, cursing, and using drugs. The caller requested law enforcement meet her as she was on her way to ask them to leave.
7:11 p.m. – A caller from Tribute Trail reported she was running and a male had two puppies that he asked the caller if she would like to pet. The male also kept looking at his gardening shears and the caller thought he was possibly going to harm her.
8:08 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20/49 reported a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction, going northbound in the southbound lanes.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
10:18 a.m. – A caller from Walker Drive believes a subject was getting into his trailer in the middle of the night and putting rats in his water heater.
11:01 a.m. – A caller from Cabrera Road reported that a large white goat entered his pond and appeared to be dead. When law enforcement hiked to the pond all that remained was a few bones.
12:33 p.m. – A caller from McCourtney Road reported a male subject was at Lions lake and was not supposed to be there and was refusing to leave. The subject was yelling at everyone. While on the line, the caller said the subject was getting in his car to leave.
2:23 p.m. – A caller from Cherry Creek Road reported a dog that was on the loose in the neighborhood and trying to get after chickens. The caller stated this was an ongoing problem.
3:02 p.m. – A caller from Greenhorn Road reported a traffic hazard due to a vendor selling strawberries at the location.
5:55 p.m. – A caller from Moonrise Court reported a subject broke into the garage and stole approximately $5,000 worth of tools.
11:13 p.m. – A caller from Cottage Hill Drive reported subjects were throwing a party on a vacant neighbor’s property. The caller did not have the information for the owners but there were “No Trespassing” signs posted.
—Jennifer Nobles