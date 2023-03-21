Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Friday
7:30 a.m. – Nevada County Animal Control assisted with picking up a parrot off of Auburn Folsom Road that was found in Nevada County.
10:43 a.m. – A caller off of Purdon Road reported a new Rottweiler had taken off within the last hour. It didn’t have tags but had a Carhartt collar.
11:30 a.m – A reporting party said they moved a dog that was hit on Loma Rica Drive near Evening Star Drive. The owner arrived on scene and utilized a stretcher to get the dog, who had run down an embankment, to her car and transported to a vet.
1:52 p.m. – A 911 caller from McCourtney Road near Wolf Mountain Road reported a dirt bike with 666 on the front of it going in and out of traffic with no helmet on.
2:42 p.m. – A 911 caller from Highway 49 near Old Downieville Highway requested law enforcement regarding a neighbor who is trying to make him leave his own property.
3:28 p.m. – A caller off of LaBarr Meadows Road reported her juvenile daughter is missing and was last seen in the morning. She didn’t go to school as she was not feeling well and was unable to be contacted by phone. Tracking devices had been turned off but a phone ping from a cell tower off of South Bird Road in Tracy, led a Verizon worker to locate a nearby farm off of Gaffery Road, where Tracy Police Department were prompted to do a welfare check. A report was taken.
Saturday
7:25 a.m. – A 911 along Pleasant Valley Road near Highway 20 stated a Dodge Ram pulling a trailer with no license plate is dumping gravel all over the roadway. The gravel took out the caller’s windshield and almost ran him off the road. The info was given to CHP.
7:51 a.m. – A reporting party off of Highway 49 and Cherry Creek Road reported an injured vulture in the roadway. The info was given to CHP.
8:10 a.m. – A reporting party off of Highway 49 and Cherry Creek road reported a female crying on the side of the street petting a dead dog. CHP had an officer dispatched.
8:23 a.m. – Custodial problems along Maidu Avenue resulted in a request for a ride for one to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.
9:10 a.m. – A 911 caller along Purdon Road near Murphy Road reported garbage is being dumped from a black Mercedes or BMW sedan just up from where a large amount of garbage has previously been dumped.
1:11 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances were cleared by contact off of Sesame Street near Wings of Morning Drive after a reporting party reported their neighbor’s adult son, who is staying with them, appears to be casing the neighborhood.
6:26 p.m. – A caller from Sweetland Road near San Francisco Street reported a strange female screaming that someone buried her truck on his property and appeared to be very extremely under the influence of a controlled substance. The female came on the line very frantic stating she was just trying to find her truck but she is en route to the shelter in North San Juan.
9:06 p.m. – A 911 caller from Little Pines/Brooks Road reported shots heard from one of the houses on Little Pines or Brooks. The caller advised he called out and heard a female’s voice hooting, unknown if partying or in distress. They were unable to be located.
10:14 p.m. – A caller said he’s watching on camera as Air BnB renters are having a party off of Tower Hill Road. The caller advised that this is a violation of the Air BnB rules and lots of possibly underage drinking is seen.
Sunday
2:46 a.m. – A 911 caller off of Suzannne Way reported someone trying to break into their son’s car. The reporting party hit him with a shovel and he’s in the road. The reporting party stopped answering questions and said get someone here now. Per the RP, the suspect is trying to get up and get away now. The RP could be heard stating ‘don’t make me shoot you,’ and to back away from him. A report was taken.
8:04 a.m. –Trespassing was reported off of Halwood Place after a reporting party said two squatters are living on his property. The caller lived in Southern California and said that the suspect was doing tree work for him and has since moved in without permission.
2:54 p.m. – Jail staff off of Maidu Avenue at Wayne Brown Correctional Facility requested a courtesy transport to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.
3:09 p.m. – Grand theft was reported off of Meadow Drive after a caller reported her friend borrowed her vehicle on Friday and has not given it back. The suspect has been contacted to return to the vehicle then stops responding. A report was taken.
11:44 p.m. – An agency assist was provided after an assault was reported by a 911 caller from Combie Road at Highway 49 by a female who said she was choked out by a male named Eric.
– Elias Funez
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Friday
11:07 a.m. — A former employee of Java Johns on Broad Street requested standby to gather their belongings from their former employer.
11:52 a.m. — A caller from SPD on Zion Street reported a woman wearing a purple beanie in the parking lot harassing customers. The caller reported that the woman had hit her vehicle.
6:33 p.m. — A caller from Shiva Moon on Main Street reported a gray SUV that had been parked in the red zone in front of the business for over an hour.
Saturday
12:39 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported that a transient of unknown gender was sitting in the parking area. The person had short, bleached hair and was wearing a leather jacket. The caller advised that the subject appeared to need help. A vehicle was honking at the subject to park where they were sitting but the subject did not move.
1:20 p.m. — A caller from East Broad Street reported someone she let stay at her house will not leave after being asked to do so. The caller was advised of eviction. Upon arrival at residence, officers made no contact with any subjects.
4:25 p.m. — A caller from the Northern Queen Inn on Railroad Avenue reported a verbal altercation between a man and a woman. The caller advised that the man, who had dreadlocks, walked toward the baseball field, and that the woman left in a black Porsche.
8:31 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street and Ridge Road reported that the wheel had fallen off his vehicle and that he was partially blocking the roadway. He advised that he had already tried calling Roadside Assist.
8:59 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported that he was on FaceTime with the man who had escaped from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. The caller was worried about the man, and advised that he was at Delish Bish charging his phone.
Sunday
3:19 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported that they had found an abandoned puppy in front of the Nevada City Police Department and City Hall. The caller advised that they would be standing by with the dog.
1:59 p.m. — A caller from the Commercial Street parking lot reported vandalism to the restrooms. The caller refused to give further information, as well as their name or phone number. The caller wanted the dispatcher to know that they were angry that people were hanging out in public areas.
3:11 p.m. — A 911 caller from Park Avenue Extension reported that subjects tore up his deck and are harassing him. The caller advised that the subjects used to be his friends, but now keep coming over to his house. The caller was advised to tell them they can’t be there or to call law enforcement to have the police tell the subjects they can’t be there.
9:29 pm. — A caller reported someone sleeping in the post office on Coyote Street.
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Friday
7:01 a.m. — A caller from Sutton Way who had been transferred from CHP reported that there was someone in her house and she didn’t know who it was. The caller also reported that she was in the living room and that some kept trying to creep down the hallway. The caller said that someone may have been trying to come in for a while as she slept.
8:02 a.m. — A caller from Highlands Court and East Main Street reported a dead fox in the road.
9:49 a.m. — A caller reported that a female transient had made a large mess near Sammie’s Nifty Thrift and became very verbal when asked to move along.
10:28 a.m. — A 911 caller from East Main Street reported a man parked in the back of the Hair Loft with a bunch of bags who was tying teddy bears to his blue sedan.
11:30 a.m. — A caller reported a man on the roadway on the Highway 20/49 West Empire Street/State Street ramp getting in the way of traffic and yelling. The call was transferred to CHP.
11:48 a.m. — A 911 caller from Mill Street reported a man with short hair had dented a parked vehicle by hitting it, also causing the paint to chip. The caller reported that the vehicle owner was inside the Hair Razors salon at the time of the incident.
12:41 p.m. — A patient on a mental health hold escaped from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. He was last seen wearing a purple hospital gown and blue pants running toward Parking Lot A. Staff reported that he was very large and assaultive.
2:20 p.m. — A caller reported transients camped out on a hill on Old Tunnel Road and requested that they be moved along.
2:49 p.m. — An employee from the Les Schwab Tire Center on Freeman Lane called to report trespassing. The employee reported a subject who had been banned from the business had returned and parked in the back of the lot.
5:00 p.m. — A 911 caller from the Safeway on Neal Street reported that six juveniles were trying to tear out a “No Parking” sign. The caller reported that the subjects were walking towards the back of the library and that the sign was now leaning and loosened from the ground.
— Jamie Hunyor
7:44 p.m. — A caller from Doris Drive reported someone riding a small motorbike with no headlights up and down Doris Drive. The caller advised that they had almost hit the rider.
7:51 p.m. — A caller from Presley Way reported two men with a black sedan lighting off fireworks in a parking lot.
8:50 p.m. — A patient from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital on a mental health hold escaped again, approximately four minutes before.
Saturday
1:30 a.m. — A 911 caller from South Auburn Street reported a woman screaming “Please stop hitting me” while walking up and down the street. The caller also reported hearing a male voice yelling also, and advised that it sounded like someone may have intervened.
12:02 p.m. — A person called from in front of the police department looking to turn in a credit card they had found at a carwash on East Main Street.
1:04 p.m. — A caller from the Grass Valley Apartments on Pleasant Street reported a woman screaming that she was going to get a gun in the parking lot. Contact was made with the subject, who denied any disturbance or mention of a weapon. Numerous residents also denied hearing any disturbance.
1:27 p.m. — Another patient on a mental health hold at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital escaped and was running toward Dorsey Drive.
1:42 p.m. — A woman came to the police department lobby to report that subjects had attempted to murder her with a digital flashlight, stole her property, harassed her, and were doing meth.
4:27 p.m. — A 911 caller from Freeman Lane and Mill Street reported hearing several gunshots while walking on the Wolf Creek Trail. The caller was advised of the shooting range location in the area.
6:09 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported that they had just been robbed. The subject dropped the items, but the caller reported that they think the subject is stealing regularly in the area, and that the caller has footage if needed later.
6:18 p.m. — A patient on a mental health hold escaped Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital on foot toward Dorsey Drive. He was last seen heading toward Pine Street wearing a purple gown and blue pants and yelling that he just wants a cigarette.
10:42 p.m. — A caller from East Empire Street reported that he heard screaming and loud talking in the park directly behind his home.
Sunday
9:32 a.m. — A supervisor from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital called to advise that a patient had pushed a nurse. The nurse wished to press charges.
10:35 a.m. — An employee from Madi’s Mexicali Stop on East Main Street called to report a woman camped out on the side of the restaurant. The employee had asked her to move along and the woman wasn’t making any sense. She had also taken signs to erect a barricade.
3:04 p.m. — A caller from Hospitality House on Sutton Way reported that a woman had shown up asking for a bed and that when staff advised her that they didn’t have one, she got upset. The woman started screaming and kicked the front door.
3:23 p.m. — A caller from the Dollar General on Nevada City Highway reported threats received over the phone. A subject had called threatening to throw gasoline through the front door. The caller reported that 10-15 minutes before, the manager had kicked a man out of the business, and believed that person could be the threatening caller.
7:11 p.m. — Cal Fire transported a transient male from the CVS on Sutton Way to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and requested a unit meet the man at the hospital to talk about misuse of 911. This was the second that day that the man had been transported for toe pain.
8:22 p.m. — A 911 caller from the Raley’s on Freeman Lane reported a man in the back of the store with a red backpack yelling at employees. Another 911 caller reported the same man was currently in the bathroom of the store.
— Jamie Hunyor