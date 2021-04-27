Nevada County police blotter: Parents complain about drugs being sold, guns fired near school

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

12:26 a.m. — A caller from a residence on the 600 block of Kate Hayes Street reported that a man threw an air filter at her and was possibly armed with a knife.

2:59 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 600 block of Sutton Way reported that a woman was trying to steal items from the store. The woman, whom the caller said was wearing a large tan jacket, left the scene before police arrived.

5:25 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Sutton Way reported a vehicle that the caller said was doing doughnuts in a parking lot. The caller said that there were multiple individuals in the vehicle, which was described as a silver Infiniti.

6:16 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a man harassing customers and refusing to leave after being asked to do so by staff.

8:48 p.m. — A caller from an apartment complex on the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a group of people engaged in a physical altercation in front of the apartments. Apparently the confrontation started after an SUV pulled up and the occupants began yelling at a group of people walking toward the apartment. Both the SUV and the individuals on foot left the scene before police arrived.

10:35 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Cypress Hill Drive reported a teenager whom the caller said was screaming loudly and appeared to be having a mental breakdown. The caller later reported that the teenager had hit her in the face. The incident apparently began shortly after the teen was suspended from school and came home early.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

11:52 a.m. — A caller from Old Mill Road near Grizzly Hill School reported a group of individuals selling drugs and discharging firearms near the school. The caller said that multiple parents have complained about this group selling narcotics, and that apparently the same persons had been seen shooting guns nearby after school hours.

1:13 p.m. — A caller from Rock Creek Road, near the cross streets of Running Horse Road and Hudson Way, reported that they had been assaulted by a neighboring tenant. The caller said that they live in a trailer and the other individual lives on the same property.

1:21 p.m. — A caller from Ballantree Lane, near the intersection of Traighli Lane and Rainier Road, reported a large pig that was loose in the area. The caller stated that this was an ongoing issue and that the pig’s owners refused to control it.

1:52 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road, near Sierra College Drive, reported a man whom the caller said fired a black gun into the ground. The man, who was not located by police, was wearing a sweatshirt and a baseball cap, and had dark hair.

2:01 p.m. — A caller near Green Haven Lane reported that she was attacked by two large dogs while delivering Door Dash to a residence. The caller said that the dogs’ owners witnessed what happened but failed to do anything to restrain the animals. She added that she had suffered several scratches on her back but no serious injuries.

5:28 p.m. — A caller near Reader Ranch Road reported a runaway boy who had fled a youth facility into the surrounding woods. The boy was missing for 20 minutes at the time of the call and was described as a 14 year old wearing a black shirt with cutoff sleeves and jeans.

6:42 p.m. — A caller from a residence on North Ponderosa Way, near North Sarzac Lane and Bitney Springs Road, reported that a female tenant of his had put her hands on him. The caller said that he was not injured and that the woman had also been trying to get into his house.

6:45 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Little Valley Road reported her neighbors were being a nuisance and behaving in a threatening manner. The caller said that she was afraid for her life, but only called to document the situation.

7:35 p.m. — A caller from Lost River and Purdon roads reported her vehicle was stolen. The vehicle was described as a blue 1993 Ford.

— Stephen Wyer