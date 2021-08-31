Nevada County police blotter: Parent calls police after discovering man is texting teenage daughter

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

10:38 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a man who apparently smashed out someone’s car window with a 2-by-4.

1:38 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported two suspicious individuals who appeared to be stripping down a gold Honda sedan on the side of the road. A police report was taken of the incident.

2:43 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 100 block of Main Street reported a woman who was screaming and yelling, causing a disturbance. The woman appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or some other substance, and a staff member was able to lock her out of the business.

6:13 p.m. — A woman calling from a grocery store on the 800 block of Sutton Way reported that she was being harassed by a group of juveniles who had been yelling at her and grabbing her.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday





2:08 a.m. — A caller from a residence on Jack Pine Road, near Iron Rock Road, reported an extremely loud party taking place nearby that was causing a disturbance, with people apparently riding motorcycles and a substantial amount of screaming. The caller indicated that they were willing to file a noise complaint over the issue.

7:37 a.m. — A caller from Wellswood Way, near Winding Creek Court, reported a homeless encampment in the area that she claimed was responsible for a number of thefts from a nearby motel. The caller also expressed concern that the encampment posed a fire hazard.

8:46 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road, near Lucas Hill Court, reported that someone was stalking and harassing her. The caller was advised of the restraining order process.

9:09 a.m. — A caller from the area of Durango Lane and Ladera Lane, near Highway 174, reported that a mountain lion or bear had killed a neighbor’s sheep a week ago. The caller expressed concerns about the activity of predators in the area.

11:13 a.m. — A caller from a residence on MacDonald Road claimed that they had video surveillance of an unknown man stealing alcohol from their barn.

1:26 p.m. — A caller from Stone Meadow Lane, near Tierra Road, said that they wanted to report a physical assault that had taken place several months ago.

2:22 p.m. — A caller from a center for troubled youth on Auburn Road, near Bixler Place, requested a police response after a group of juveniles had apparently assaulted staff members and caused damage to the facility. The caller requested that the juveniles in question be cited.

3:59 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Limerick Lane, near Shadow Pines Drive, reported that a 34-year-old man had been texting and trying to meet up with the caller’s 17-year-old daughter. A police report was taken of the incident.

— Stephen Wyer