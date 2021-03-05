Nevada County police blotter: Panhandling gypsies reported

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

11:37 a.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported panhandling gypsies. They were moving on. At 12:33 p.m., they were reported in the intersection of Freeman Lane and West McKnight Way. At 1:30 p.m., the gypsy panhandlers were reported in the 100 block of West McKnight Way and a citation was issued.

12:30 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Mill Street reported finding drugs in a rental unit.

12:45 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported his door had been broken down.

7:04 p.m. — A caller from West Main and South Church streets reported a drunken woman walking in the road and stumbling. Another caller reported the woman in the middle of the road, trying to hitchhike. She could not be located.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

8:27 a.m. — A caller from Tillicum Way reported a potentially dangerous dog at large. The owner was cited.

3:18 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive and Lark Street reported the fraudulent use of his identity at a business.

3:30 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Newtown Road reported suspicious vehicles at a Nevada Irrigation District ditch with the occupants claiming fraudulently that they worked for NID. They left when confronted. The vehicles could not be located.

6:55 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Powerline Road reported a reckless driver who crashed a vehicle and continued westbound on the highway.

10:54 p.m. — A caller from a juvenile treatment facility on Auburn Road reported that a former staff member reportedly provided a juvenile client with marijuana and smoked it with her.

11:25 p.m. — A caller from Oak Canyon Drive reported two women stole a vehicle.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

7:58 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Broad Street reported a vehicle swerving all over the highway.

— Liz Kellar