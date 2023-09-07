Tuesday
Grass Valley Police Department
10:58 a.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported subjects on the sidewalk next to a van who had been touching each other on the ground for 20 minutes.
12:59 p.m. – A caller from Race Street reported a male trying to hit her vehicle with a metal pipe.
1:43 p.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a male standing in front of the store, harassing customers. The caller advised the subject was refusing to leave.
4:18 p.m. — A caller from Sierra College Drive reported a suspicious vehicle that had been moving around the parking lot and watching people get in and out of their vehicle and making them uncomfortable.
8:01 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported she was walking her dog and an older male in an SUV following her as she walked to her vehicle. The subject pulled up to her then backed away.
Nevada City Police Department
8:37 a.m. — A caller from Florida reported people have been stealing from his publishing company via the sheriff’s office through his eyes and brain frequency. The caller advised people are selling his information.
4:10 p.m. – A caller from Helling Way reported a male who was very intoxicated and refusing to leave the property.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
9:04 a.m. – A caller from Rough & Ready Highway reported a large litter of kittens on the side of the road near the post office and fire station with no owner.
9:11 a.m. – A caller from Oak Tree Road reported the resident above the post office was shooting a firearm at the guinea hens outside. The caller said he had heard two shots in the last five minutes.
12:16 p.m. – A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported subjects keep taking down her gate off the back side of her property. The gate was last taken down two weeks ago.
2:11 p.m. — A caller from CalFire at Long Valley Road reported a fire that started via a marijuana grow.
3:43 p.m. – A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road reported a painted school bus that was stuck and blocking traffic, with black smoke everywhere.
4:09 p.m. – A caller from Bar Hill Road reported three goats missing for three to four hours.
6:33 p.m. – A caller from La Barr Meadows reported a subject threw a fire extinguisher through the back window of their vehicle.
8:21 p.m. – A caller from Simple Justice Road reported a loose white horse. The caller called back saying he had the horse in his pen and would call back in the morning if assistance was still needed.
10:24 p.m. – A caller from Red Dog Road reported he did “recon creeping” and was told there was a missing female below the road where the ridge dips down. The caller advised someone he trusts thinks the missing female was there and told him.
—Jennifer Nobles