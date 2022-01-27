Nevada County police blotter: Owners refuse to get out of repossessed vehicle

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

12:13 a.m. — A caller along Dog Bar Road, near Magnolia Road, reported that his sister had stolen the car keys to his mother’s vehicle and was setting the car alarm off. An area check was requested by the caller.

7:02 a.m. — A suspicious circumstance was reported when a caller said he was flagged down off Amber Street. He said that he was flagged down by a female who told him someone was breaking into her home.

9:46 a.m. — Grand theft auto was reported by a caller who said he was behind a stolen white F-150. The call was transferred to Yuba County authorities.

10:58 a.m. — A caller reported ongoing sightings of a male on a bicycle reportedly looking at her home on Newtown Road, near Kentucky Flat Road. The caller was currently not at home and it was vacant. No one was able to be located on or near the property and the caller was advised that no crime had occurred.





11:41 a.m. — A caller on High Street reported two medium-sized aggressive dogs had chased him back up his driveway and were still on the loose. The dogs were unable to be located.

12:24 pm. — A burglary was reported along Weer Street, near Owl Road and Hile Street, after an out-of-state caller said her Realtor had found evidence of the burglary and wanted to make sure it was reported in case it happened again.

2:13 p.m. — A caller along North Bloomfield Court reported two dogs habitually running at large and chasing wildlife. A report was taken.

3:52 p.m. — A person repossessing a vehicle along Ladybird Drive, near Highway 49, reported that the owners got into the vehicle as it was hooked to the tow truck and were refusing to get out. The other half called and said they were standing outside of the vehicle and were requesting contact.

4:31 p.m. — A caller along Brooks Road, near Lower Colfax Road, stated that his neighbor just had a gun pointed at him. The caller stated he was upset about being evicted and was a gangster.

5:35 p.m. — A caller at Western Gateway Park reported that someone in a Honda Civic had caused property damage and was causing a disturbance and under the influence. CHP asked for assistance with the disturbance.

5:59 p.m. — A caller along Brooks Road reported he was threatened with a knife within the hour.

8:52 p.m. — A caller from Orchard Way reported that loud music was playing again and that the loud noise was disturbing an ill sister. The subjects were contacted and stated they should be able to continue their band practices without being harassed by their neighbors, and that if they want peace and quiet they should move out to the rural country.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

6:04 a.m. – A caller off Gracie Road, near Clay Street, said she wanted her ex-fiance removed from her home. He’s been staying there to help her mother transition to a care home. The subject was contacted and said that he is repairing the house and refused to give a timeline. He said he was hit in the face by the caller, but didn’t want it reported.

3:29 p.m. – A caller off Church Street reported that a person with a restraining order just chased him up a hill, then left.

5:12 p.m – A subject off Railroad Avenue reported that her boyfriend is under the influence and violating parole and may possibly drive off in a vehicle.

— Elias Funez