Nevada County Police Blotter: Officers called on person pulling weeds

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

7:39 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Springhill Drive reported two men going through a Dumpster. A person was arrested on charges of four counts of failure to appear.

11:49 a.m. — A caller from Harris Street said she could hear a woman beating a child. Officers found kids taking a nap with no signs of abuse or recent crying.

3:50 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a shoplifter just left with an inflatable kayak.

6:48 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Mill Street reported a tree fell in a parking lot. The caller said the second half of the tree looked like it would fall on a business.

7:18 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Amber Loop reported a man walking around the neighborhood knocking on doors trying to sell stuff. Officers were unable to locate the man.

11:12 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of East Main Street reported a person parked a vehicle, got out, started pulling weeds, then got back in the vehicle. Officers found the landscaper was allowed to be there.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

12:16 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Lime Kiln Road reported a fluffy, wolf-looking dog running on the road.

6:39 a.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Driver reported a neighbor using his weedeater since 6 a.m.

11:28 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Lime Kiln Road and Retrac Way reported someone stumbling on the side of the road.

11:33 a.m. — A caller from Wolf Creek Road reported two people on the caller's deck. The caller asked what they were doing there. The people went over a locked gate to get there.

12:35 p.m. — A caller from Lava Cap Mine Road reported a fraudulent check he received after posting a Craigslist ad.

2:53 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported a man on the property acting crazy and punching the door.

8:03 p.m. — A caller from Nevada County was very upset because a business kept rejecting his checks. The caller wasn't willing to provide much information.

8:53 p.m. — A caller from Walker Drive reported theft of a kayak. A neighbor had pictures of the suspect's vehicle. Another house on the street also had a kayak stolen.

9:28 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Cherry Creek Road reported her tires were flat but she didn't know her location.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

6:07 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Champion road and Old Downieville Highway reported a woman laying in the middle of the road, crying.

9:37 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 300 block of Sacramento State. A person was arrested on charges of a probation violation and public intoxication.

11:10 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Broad Street reported a woman outside possible on drugs. The woman was belligerent when the caller told her the hotel was closed.

— Ross Maak