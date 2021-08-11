Nevada County police blotter: Officer calls for backup over 200-person party

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

6:40 a.m. — A caller near Vicki Drive and Pleasant Valley Road witnessed solar panels being stolen on video camera. The day before thousands of dollars worth of tools were stolen at the same location.

9:44 a.m. —A caller near Harvey and Countryside Ranch roads reported an emaciated, possibly blind fawn with a growth on its neck.

11:52 a.m. — A caller near Magnolia Road and Oakwood Circle reported that a black lab was let loose after it was choked and beaten for killing a chicken.

12:47 p.m. — A caller near Golden Stair Way and Horton Street reported their landlord turned off their electricity and served them with an eviction notice.





1:07 p.m. — A caller near Lodestar and Victoria drives reported returning home post-evacuation to find some items missing.

9:59 p.m. — A caller from the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office requested backup for a 200-person party near Stampede Dam Road and the Little Truckee River.

— Rebecca O’Neil