Nevada County Police Blotter: Offering a stranger hot chocolate and food

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

12:13 a.m. — A caller from Packard Drive reported a Chevy Tahoe without plates.

4:18 a.m. — A caller from Carrie Ann Lane reported that his tools went missing and there were at least two people breaking into his trailer.

7:15 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported finding two horses, and plans to keep them until the owner calls for them.

7:23 a.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland Road reported theft of their garbage cans last night.

8:53 a.m. — A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a boxer running in the road.

9:33 a.m. — A caller from Brewer Road reported a deer stuck in a barbed wire fence.

11:04 a.m. — A caller from Burma Road reported an elderly woman wandering around her yard. The woman did not know where she was, where she lives, or anything really. The caller invited the woman inside, and provided her hot chocolate and food.

5:54 p.m. — A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported 10 shots heard, nothing else.

— Sam Corey