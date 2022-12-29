Grass Valley Police Department
12:22 a.m. – A caller from Arden Court reported someone was trying to get through their front gate. Nothing was seen, only heard. The caller didn’t want to get up to check.
6:52 a.m. – A caller from Sierra College Drive reported a female standing in the middle of the street yelling at vehicles.
7:49 a.m. – The owner of a business on East Main Street called reporting a male with a crowbar threatening people.
9:16 a.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported she had left her wallet in a business and when she called they told her they had it and it still had money in it. The caller went to retrieve the wallet and it had no money in it.
4:34 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a male subject walked out of the business with beer in hand he hadn’t paid for.
6:00 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported the theft of a comforter. Law enforcement was unable to locate anyone with a comforter in the area, but it was later located behind the business in a shopping cart.
Nevada City Police Department
2:47 a.m. – A caller from Nimrod Street reported a tree blocking the roadway.
12:11 p.m. – A caller from Helling Way requested assistance regarding a patron that has been served a 30 day notice that he is not allowed in the facilities. The caller wanted to make law enforcement aware of the male subject causing continued disturbances.
10:49 p.m. – A caller from Brock Road requested assistance in regards to received threats via text message. The sender said he needed to pay $2,000 or be killed. He was advised this is common and to block the number.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
5:05 a.m. – Three separate callers from Spenceville Road reported a tree down and blocking the roadway.
5:19 a.m. – A caller from Indian Springs Road reported a large tree across the roadway.
7:00 a.m. – A caller from Perimeter Road reported a cow in their yard that they wanted removed. The caller eventually said the cow could stay on the property for another day.
7:30 a.m. – A caller from Castaway Court reported four cows that had wandered onto her property. She was willing to hold onto the cows for the night.
10:32 a.m. – A caller from Wolf Road reported loud dirt-biking.
12:39 p.m. – A caller from Highway 80 at Boreal Ridge Road reported a big rig jack-knifed and was blocking all the lanes.
2:52 p.m. – A caller from South Shore Drive wanted to report a car stolen a year and a half ago because the person that bought it put it in her own name. Place County advised the caller to contact CHP, saying they don’t handle embezzled vehicles.
7:26 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 reported a subject who was on the property and was not supposed to be there, and was threatening the caller and her boyfriend. The subject told the caller he had a gun.
9:50 p.m. – A caller from Cedar Way reported his neighbor was outside yelling at the top of his lungs and slamming doors.
10:41 p.m. – A caller from Banner View Drive reported someone was banging on the side of his house. He did a perimeter check and found nothing. A neighbor reported a similar incident.
— Jennifer Nobles