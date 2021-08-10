Nevada County police blotter: NID crew finds old pot grow with suspicious liquid

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

11:26 a.m. — A caller near Packard Drive reported that the registration and an ice chest were stolen from their vehicle last night.

2:27 p.m. — A caller near Pampas Drive, between Madrone Way and Dorsey Drive, requested a welfare check on a resident no one had seen in a while, and added that there was a smell coming from their trailer.

3:33 p.m. — A caller between Henderson Street and Cherry Lane reported the occupants of a white SUV he watched crash into a light pole got out and into a red Tacoma.

4:47 p.m. — A caller between West Main and Townshend Street reported that he and his wife were told to self-quarantine by their doctor after she tested positive for the coronavirus, but the couple cannot afford anywhere to stay.





NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

5:36 a.m. — A caller near Highway 49 State and Alta Sierra Drive reported a reckless driver in a silver Ford.

7:04 a.m. — A caller near Boulder Street and Wood Reed Court reported her dog attacked her last night and requested it be picked up. The caller asked for a pick up previously, as she is no longer able to take care of the animal for medical reasons, but the Sheriff’s Office was impacted with evacuation requests.

8:03 a.m. — A caller between Hole 13 and 14 of the Lake Wildwood Gold Course reported a deer with a bag over its head.

8:45 a.m. — A caller near Rumford and Woodruff courts reported that NID employees discovered an old cannabis grow while doing canal work with a suspicious liquid that is “off-gassing.”

9:27 a.m. — A caller near Wildwood West Drive, between Pleasant Valley and Sunset Hill roads, requested the pick up of a domestic goose on his property, lost to their owner.

10:39 a.m. — A caller near Dalmation and Tahoe View drives reported that her house was incorrectly marked as evacuated.

7:37 p.m. — A caller near Oak Drive, Estrada Place and Buck Mountain Road reported a squatter on his property for five days he would like removed. The authorities determined this was a civil issue.

— Rebecca O’Neil