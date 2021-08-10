Nevada County police blotter: NID crew finds old pot grow with suspicious liquid
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Monday
11:26 a.m. — A caller near Packard Drive reported that the registration and an ice chest were stolen from their vehicle last night.
2:27 p.m. — A caller near Pampas Drive, between Madrone Way and Dorsey Drive, requested a welfare check on a resident no one had seen in a while, and added that there was a smell coming from their trailer.
3:33 p.m. — A caller between Henderson Street and Cherry Lane reported the occupants of a white SUV he watched crash into a light pole got out and into a red Tacoma.
4:47 p.m. — A caller between West Main and Townshend Street reported that he and his wife were told to self-quarantine by their doctor after she tested positive for the coronavirus, but the couple cannot afford anywhere to stay.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
5:36 a.m. — A caller near Highway 49 State and Alta Sierra Drive reported a reckless driver in a silver Ford.
7:04 a.m. — A caller near Boulder Street and Wood Reed Court reported her dog attacked her last night and requested it be picked up. The caller asked for a pick up previously, as she is no longer able to take care of the animal for medical reasons, but the Sheriff’s Office was impacted with evacuation requests.
8:03 a.m. — A caller between Hole 13 and 14 of the Lake Wildwood Gold Course reported a deer with a bag over its head.
8:45 a.m. — A caller near Rumford and Woodruff courts reported that NID employees discovered an old cannabis grow while doing canal work with a suspicious liquid that is “off-gassing.”
9:27 a.m. — A caller near Wildwood West Drive, between Pleasant Valley and Sunset Hill roads, requested the pick up of a domestic goose on his property, lost to their owner.
10:39 a.m. — A caller near Dalmation and Tahoe View drives reported that her house was incorrectly marked as evacuated.
7:37 p.m. — A caller near Oak Drive, Estrada Place and Buck Mountain Road reported a squatter on his property for five days he would like removed. The authorities determined this was a civil issue.
— Rebecca O’Neil
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User