Grass Valley Police Department
7:09 p.m. - A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a young male behind a building cursing and throwing things at the building.
8:17 p.m. — A caller from East Main Street reported a male sitting on the sidewalk for hours, screaming at people going into the laundry mat.
9:21 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported loud noise from a teenager in an apartment above her playing loud music.
2:39 a.m. — A caller from Henderson Street reported a male/female screaming from the parking lot.
5:32 a.m. - A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a female appears mentally ill and is struggling and helpless.
8:07 a.m. - A caller from Union Jack Street reported a male up the hill in a grey SUV trespassing and is stuck and tying things to a tree to get unstuck.
10:05 a.m. — A caller from South Auburn Street moved from Golden Chain, stating Lee had stolen her personal belongings.
10:49 a.m - A caller from Annex AV/West Olympia Drive reported they saw a black Land or Rangerover drop off a young juvenile with a backpack, and she went into one of the houses with appliances pulled out of the boarded-up homes.
Nevada City Police Department
10:49 a.m. — A caller from Gracie Road reported her mother has dementia and assaulted her, grabbed her by the hair and slammed her head in the door jam.
9:16 p.m. — A caller from Gracie Road/Melanie Court reported he just saw a possible injured male on foot hunched over on the ground wearing a green shirt, transfer to Cal-Fire.
10:45 p.m. — A caller from Nimrod Street reported that someone was in the dugout/snack bar near the ballpark. The caller was concerned because it was broken into a couple of weeks ago.
2:29 a.m: A caller from Sacramento Street reported loud music and people yelling and screaming in the streets.
9:34 a.m. — A caller from Kidder Court reported they were renting a campground, and the door leading to the registration office was open, and broken computers and items from the shelf were all over the floor.
9:52 a.m. — A caller from North Pine Street reported he dropped his wallet, and a white male with reddish hair and a beard in a lime green coat picked it up.
2:51 p.m. — A caller from Kidder Court reported she found a wallet and posted it online.
7:12 p.m. — A caller from Walrath Avenue reported prowling in the house on Saturday afternoon.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
10:20 a.m. — A caller from Rosewood Road reported someone was throwing roofing nails in his driveway, causing him problems.
10:24 a.m. — A caller from Magnolia Road reported six dogs killed her hens, and the dogs belonged to neighbors.
10:25 a.m. - A caller from State/Lime Road reported a white Prius passing over double yellow lines into oncoming traffic with no headlights.
11:33 a.m — A caller from Golden Shore Drive reported girlfriend/roommate is threatening to throw out his belongings.
1:26 p.m. - A caller from Northstar requested ski patrol for a subject unable to get downhill.
3:26 p.m. — A caller from Valley Drive reported a suspicious white vehicle parked 1/2 mile in on Valley had been there for over a week, and people had been siphoning gas from it.
6:19 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported someone was stealing gas from a vehicle.
8:12 p.m. — A caller from Brewer Road reported they heard 5-6 gunshots.
9:20 p.m. - A caller from Rock Mountain/Perimeter Road reported a suspect is leaned up against the mailboxes at the intersection and had a box cutter, pliers, and knife.
9:54 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Meadows Drive reported a juvenile as a runaway.
10:33 p.m. — A Hirschdale Road caller reported a 15-person van stuck in the snow.
10:47 p.m. — A caller from Boreal Ridge reported his vehicle was disabled in the parking lot and wanted a ride to a motel.
- LaMarr Fields