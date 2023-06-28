GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
11:28 a.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported that her neighbor had let her dog go and attacked her daughter.
1:12 p.m. — A caller from State/49/20 Ramp reported on Highway 20 overpass there was a green truck with the front tire on the edge of the ramp as if he was trying to push his vehicle over the curb.
1:46 p.m. — A caller from Nevada City Highway reported she was with her husband door dashing and waiting for an order. They saw the mother and father inside; Dad then tried to hit the vehicle and threatened to beat up the husband, but they were able to get away.
3:03 p.m. — A caller from Marshall Street reported that his wife assaulted him and just left the residence in a vehicle. The caller said his wife punched him in the face.
5:18 p.m. — A caller from Freeman Lane reported a vehicle parked with two young juveniles in car seats inside; the vehicle was on, and there were blankets on the side of the window and a sunscreen in the front.
7:32 p.m. — A caller from South Auburn Street reported she thought her vehicle was stolen from the Auto shop. The caller didn’t know if the car had been locked in the shop over not or if it had been stolen.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
7:16 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 at Uren Street reported a white truck with brakes on fire on the right-hand shoulder.
1:21 p.m. — A caller from Nevada City reported she received a parking ticket and tried contesting it and stated that charges were piling up, and she refused to pay it since the meter where she parked was broken. The caller was experiencing financial hardships and needed to speak to someone to get her tickets dismissed.
2:35 p.m. — A caller from Sacramento Street reported a vehicle drove off with the gas pump connected.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
7:45 a.m. — A caller from Bissell Place reported their ex-fiance was threatening the caller via text and phone calls. The caller reported the subject could have been headed to the caller’s home.
9:04 a.m. - A caller from Big Spring Drive reported his credit card was used in different states totaling 11k.
10:14 a.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported on 6/23 a suspect broke into the theatre and stole food; the caller knew the suspect and had them on camera.
1:07 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported father was aggressively pursuing her clients in a vehicle and was too afraid to stop anywhere.
4:13 p.m. — A caller from Boulder Street reported a subject was in his residence and claiming that he lived there.
7:22 p.m. — A caller from Happy Dale Court reported a two-year-old in a diaper was standing five feet from the highway. The two-year-old started walking to the highway, the caller didn’t want to grab her, but a person in a white Tesla stopped, and they walked down Happy Dale yelling for someone; a male ran out of a house, and it was the neighbor’s daughter.
— LaMarr Fields