Nevada County Police Blotter: Neighbor yells obscenities when church group meets

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

7:32 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Green Mountain Loop reported the theft of a pressure washer.

8:04 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of South Church Street reported a transient sleeping at the bottom of some stairs at the back of a church.

8:10 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Depot Street reported that a black Chevrolet parked in the area for a month had its windows broken.

9:28 a.m. — A caller in the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a man who was trespassing and threatening security.

10:08 a.m. — Dispatchers report that officers arrested a man in the 600 block of Minnie Street on burglary and theft charges.

10:48 a.m. — A caller in the 300 block of Brunswick Road reported a male transient bathing in a nearby creek.

1:17 p.m. — A caller near Sutton Way and Dorsey Drive reported two people yelling at passing vehicles.

1:40 p.m. — Dispatchers report that officer responded to panhandlers in the 600 block of Sutton Way.

2:05 p.m. — A caller in the 300 block of Brunswick Road reported two or three transients camped on a lawn.

4:11 p.m. — A caller in the 400 block of Sutton Way reported a woman pulling on vehicle doors and looking into cars. Officers arrived and made an arrest.

5:10 p.m. — A caller near Idaho Maryland and Brunswick roads reported a man who appeared to be under the influence walking into traffic.

6:34 p.m. — A caller in the 300 block of Sutton Way reported a man was lying face down in the dirt. Officers arrived and admonished someone for trespassing.

7:11 p.m. — A caller in the 300 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of a propane tank.

10:31 p.m. — Dispatchers report that a man was stalking a woman in the 100 block of Bank Street. That man was texting the woman pictures of her vehicle and threatening her. Officers arrived and made an arrest.

Saturday

3:04 p.m. — A caller in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported that someone stole their wallet.

4:05 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Olympia Park Road requested that officers make a panhandler leave the area.

5:03 p.m. — A caller in the 900 block of West Main Street reported that someone broke into her room. A ladder was outside near a window.

10:10 p.m. — A caller in the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported a man beating a woman. The caller could hear children screaming. A second caller said five to seven people were involved in the fight.

10:35 p.m. — A caller in the 400 block of Brunswick Road reported that transients were asked several times to leave the area.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

2:04 a.m. — A caller on Cruzon Grade Road reported that a woman told her dog to bite her. The dog then bit the caller in the face.

2:50 a.m. — A caller on Adamson Road reported fireworks being used.

1:11 p.m. — A caller near Wolf and Combie roads reported the theft of $60 while walking along the road.

3:47 p.m. — A caller on Highway 49, near mile marker 24.5, reported a motorcyclist speeding toward North San Juan while crossing the double yellow lines on the road.

5:43 p.m. — A caller on Running Horse Road, near Carnelian Court, reported a neighbor that regularly yells obscenities when a church group is in the area.

6:13 p.m. — A caller on Banner Quaker Hill Road reported that a man grabbed a razor blade, said he’d kill the caller and then drove away, almost hitting the caller.

6:16 p.m. — A caller on Red Dog Road, near North Silver Willow Lane, reported that a man who recently moved into a nearby apartment had been acting “strange” for 20 minutes. A second caller made the same report. Officers arrived and made an arrest.

7:08 p.m. — A caller on Arianna Court, near East Lime Kiln Road, reported the theft of a package from her front porch.

7:22 p.m. — A caller on Hacienda Drive, near Angelia Place, reported that someone they don’t know has been sending nude photos online.

Saturday

1:15 p.m. — A caller on Stotler Avenue, near San Francisco Street, reported that a neighbor has been stealing water.

1:20 p.m. — A caller on Pleasant Valley Road, near Dudley Ranch Road, reported that people have been staying on the caller’s property, planting marijuana and stealing equipment.

8:32 p.m. — A caller on Gary Way, near Brewer Road, reported a transient near a golf course. The transient had been in the area for two days.

8:41 p.m. — Dispatchers report that firefighters responded to a debris burn near Burlington Ridge Road and Highway 20 and found a large marijuana grow.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

7:41 p.m. — A caller on Union Alley reported that a transient woman was wearing pants that were “exposing everything.”

8:22 p.m. — A caller on Nevada Street reported a transient woman was looking into a vehicle and walking behind homes.

