Grass Valley Police Department
8:56 a.m. – A caller from downtown Grass Valley reported they found packages and mail behind the business. The mail was collected.
11:22 a.m. – A caller from Doris Drive reported ongoing numerous issues with vehicles parking in the designated turn-out spot on the one lane road. At the time of the call there were three vehicles parked there, including one vehicle with no registration or a back window.
1:18 p.m. – A caller from Mill Street reported loud music 12 hours a day. The caller has asked them to turn it down before, and it has been occurring for the last year.
1:51 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20/49 reported a mattress in the roadway. An additional caller reported the same.
2:34 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported a male subject in the store causing a disturbance. The subject was sitting inside and had a bottle of whiskey he was drinking.
3:54 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a subject on the property after he was told he was not supposed to be there. The subject was booked for being drunk in public, remaining on another person’s property without permission, and entering an open business during their normal hours with intent to steal merchandise valued at $950 or less.
5:53 p.m. – A caller from Olympia Park Road requested assistance regarding a vehicle that sprayed him with gravel as they left the parking lot. The caller requested law enforcement talk to the subject at some point regarding the incident. The caller did not have any additional information on the subject other than vehicle description.
Nevada City Police Department
1:44 a.m. – A caller from Ridge Road reported a violent male inside the their apartment. The caller said the male was suffering from alcohol withdrawal.
8:42 a.m. – A caller from Ridge Road reported a street sweeper disabled in the roadway, causing a back up.
10:59 a.m. – A caller from Ridge Road reported she had been called bad names by her boyfriend. The caller was hung up on after using profanities at dispatch.
4:14 p.m. – A caller from Ridge Road reported a subject was offering money to children to knock on the caller’s door. The caller had video.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
8:03 a.m. – A caller from Linnet Court reported a kitten stuck in a heating vent. Animal control was unable to reach the cat, and advised the caller to contact a heating or air company as the cat was in the ducting.
9:44 a.m. – A caller from Brewer Road reported the bus shelter had been pushed into a ditch.
9:51 a.m. – A caller from Lodestar Drive requested a welfare check on three steer. The caller stated the steer are being fed less and less over the last few days and they didn’t know if the steer had any food at all. The cattle were okay, but the caller was advised to report if their body condition declines.
10:49 a.m. – A resident visited the sheriff’s department to report vampires, voodoo, stalking, harassment, and slander.
2:05 p.m. – A caller from Hoyt’s Crossing requested assistance regarding her vehicle being broken into while she was at the river. Miscellaneous property including two purses, credit cards, and cash were taken. The suspects attempted to use the cards at Auburn businesses but the charges were declined.
2:18 p.m. – A caller from Wolf Drive requested assistance regarding a mysterious sheep death.
6:05 p.m. – A caller from Norvin Way with poor cell reception was rambling about not wanting subjects inside of his house to leave. The caller stated his father let them inside and he wanted them removed. The caller also said his father wouldn’t give him any money. On a second call, the caller asked if units were on the way to the residence. The caller just wanted to talk to someone.
8:00 p.m. – A caller from Lombardi Road reported he heard multiple gun shots five minutes ago. After hearing them, the caller saw headlights leaving the address and the vehicle took off toward Highway 20.
10:00 p.m. – A caller from Panorama Drive reported the side door to the breezeway was broken down by a subject who lives on the property. The caller requested assistance before things escalated. The parties were separated and while on the line, the subject left the property.
—Jennifer Nobles