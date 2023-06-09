Blotter.jpg

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

6:41 a.m. — A welfare check was requested by a reporting party on Travertine Court and Highway 49 stating that his girlfriend lives with her 35-year old son and is not allowing any contact with her. This is the fourth request and the reporting party is concerned that the son is attempting to get his girlfriend on an airplane tomorrow and that there might be fiscal abuse. Officers completed the welfare check and the girlfriend told them she was okay.