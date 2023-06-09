NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
6:41 a.m. — A welfare check was requested by a reporting party on Travertine Court and Highway 49 stating that his girlfriend lives with her 35-year old son and is not allowing any contact with her. This is the fourth request and the reporting party is concerned that the son is attempting to get his girlfriend on an airplane tomorrow and that there might be fiscal abuse. Officers completed the welfare check and the girlfriend told them she was okay.
7:11 a.m. — A female was reported to be passed out in a blue Chevrolet truck on the property of her ex boyfriend in violation of a restraining order on Lasso Loop and Sisil Lane. The ex-boyfriend’s mother and one-year old child are currently at the property, however officers were unable to locate the subject.
7:32 a.m. — A reporting party said her son broke her window last night at around 10:30 p.m. off of Clover Court and there is a restraining order against him. The man was arrested and booked for violation of a restraining order.
8:41 a.m. — Officers arrested an adult female from an earlier caller on Lasso Loop and Sisil Lane saying that the subject with a restraining order is still on the property and trying to get into the house through the front and back doors. The subject is sitting on the swing and refusing to leave. The reporting party is babysitting and afraid. The subject knocked on all the doors to gain access to the house and was described as having brown/black hair wearing a crossbody bag and black clothing.
11:05 a.m. — Neighbors on Monitor Court and Mooney Flat Road reported inappropriate fencing for their goats. The caller said she had to get their head unstuck which led to a disturbance between the neighbors. The reporting party was informed that the fencing was acceptable and that goats get their heads stuck in lots of things. Additionally, the reporting party is upset that the neighbor’s solar panel’s glare bothers her and that the neighbor has her daughter living in a trailer on the property.
12:24 p.m. — An adult was arrested at Birchville Road and Cornflower Court on a service, civil, subpoena.
3:45 p.m. — A 16-year old was reported as a runaway on May 3 at Kiwi Road and Dead End. The juvenile threatened not to come back unless the parents sign the emancipation paperwork. The juvenile was entered as a missing person.
5:33 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Brannon Court and Dead End by a woman stating she was scammed through Craigslist and sent $2,165 through Zelle for a vacation rental in March of 2023. Payment was arranged by someone claiming to be Jaclyn Park. Reporting party had not heard from the suspect since the payment was made.
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
8:11 a.m. — A man was reported to have taken off his shoes and shirt and seems out of it and has been tossing dirt up into the air on Brunswick Road and Joerschke Drive.
8:40 a.m. — A grand theft auto report was taken at Ophir Street and Henderson Street where a black and red Honda motorcycle was taken overnight.
8:46 a.m. — Vandalism was reported on Crown Point Court when a reporting party found all of his four tires flat and may have been some sort of retaliation against him.
12:26 p.m. — A citation was given to a subject camping by a dumpster on Presley Way near Northern California Mortgage. The man was laying on the side of the hill in a red shirt, jeans and white sneakers.
2:02 p.m. — A burglary was reported on E. Empire street when a missing cobalt blower and Husqvarna chainsaw were missing. Fecal matter was also found on his ironing board cover.
6:53 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a bunch of juveniles spinning donuts in the parking lot at Litton Drive near the Litton Building. The vehicles were described as a red Honda Civic and a Gray Acura,
2:20 p.m. — Staff reported finding a drug pipe and requested pick up on Nevada City Highway and Lindley Avenue at Earle Jamieson Educational Options.
8:35 p.m. — A reporting party said her son is out of control throwing items and cursing in Ridge Road and Searls Avenue.