Friday
Grass Valley Police Department
10:12 a.m. – Contact was made with a fruit vendor out of Oakland who did not have a city permit. They were advised of the permit process and advised not to return until they obtained one.
11:42 a.m. – A caller from Dorsey Drive reported a “drug ring” and ongoing issues with neighbors.
2:33 p.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported he smelled marijuana coming from a vehicle that was parked. The caller believed the driver would start driving the vehicle.
3:44 p.m. – A caller from McCourtney Road reported two roosters in the back of the parking lot. The caller believed they had been dumped there and sounded hungry.
4:55 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported an unknown subject poured glue in her car’s door. It was determined there was no glue, but it appeared as though soda was spilled in the door jamb causing the rubber molding to stick to the frame.
9:40 p.m. – A caller from Dorsey Drive reported a male subject was walking on the property, making threats to kill people. No weapons were seen but the tenants were scared.
10:32 p.m. — A caller from Freeman Lane reported a male who approached him and was trying to fight him. It was only a disturbance at the time and the caller requested law enforcement make contact with him at the location as he doesn’t have a phone. The subject who let the caller use his phone called back to advise he had a broken shaft to a golf club on him and the subject had stated to him that he used it to protect himself.
Nevada City Police Department
4:47 a.m. – A caller from Nevada Street reported that transients across the street were playing loud music. Upon law enforcement’s arrival, an unsupervised radio was playing music and the radio was unplugged.
10:18 a.m.- A caller from Main Street reported a teacher threatening students. The caller said the teacher pulls out a hammer and threatens to break students’ property, and it is an ongoing issue.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
6:23 a.m. – A caller from Harper Lane reported that someone broke onto his property and took the caller’s chainsaw. The caller’s son’s vehicle was also stolen.
12:41 p.m. – A caller from Golden Star Road reported five people fighting outside. One subject had a knife.
1:30 p.m. – A caller from Cruzon Grade Road reported a neighbor passed away a few days ago and 70 to 80 cats were left outside on the property. The neighbor had been feeding them and giving them water. The caller was advised to continue feeding the cats until contact was made with Animal Control to form a plan.
4:40 p.m. – A caller from Greenhorn Road reported her neighbor often plays vulgar music loudly out of her backyard next to the caller’s preschool. The caller believed the neighbor was doing it on purpose, and wanted to know what her options are.
6:26 p.m. – A caller from Grinding Rock Drive reported a man on a motorcycle harassing her neighbor. The caller’s husband was going to confront the subject. The subject on the motorcycle left the scene.
7:14 p.m. – A caller from Rue Bechelle reported her ex-boyfriend was in the street yelling and cursing, and possibly intoxicated. A second call from the caller was to report her ex was still calling her names.
8:41 p.m. – A caller from East Empire Street reported a male in the parking lot revving his engine for the past hour and a half. When asked if he wanted to sign a complaint the caller became very upset and was yelling, then disconnected.
Saturday
Grass Valley Police Department
7:28 a.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a male customer was harassing other customers and yelling at the caller. The subject reluctantly left the store when asked to do so by the caller. The subject was running up to employees in their vehicles.
11:39 a.m. — A caller from Bennett Street reported a small yellow plane flew over twice and dropped a white substance.
12:04 p.m. – A caller from West Main Street reported issues with drivers from a particular residence a few times a week on the road. That day, a driver chased the caller in his vehicle for the caller honking her horn at the driver.
11:41 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported a male subject hitting the window of the vehicle with a fist and elbow after trying to open the door in the drive-thru. An additional caller reported a male subject using elbows trying to smash out the vehicle.
Nevada City Police Department
12:59 p.m. – A caller from Nimrod Street reported a sick squirrel walking in circles and laying there. The squirrel’s tail was over its head.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
6:36 a.m. — A caller from Jackass Flats Road reported a rave going on. The caller stated there were gunshots at 3:00 a.m. and loud music playing ever since.
6:56 a.m. – A caller from Chaparral Drive reported she was scammed over the phone. The subject said they were with Comcast billing and wanted $375 in Target gift cards as payment. The caller gave the scammers the gift card numbers.
8:53 a.m. – A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported eight to 10 guys tried to attack him and he had to crash his vehicle into their truck. The caller advised the subjects were trying to steal his horse. The caller was very upset and wanted a supervisor to respond to the park. The caller made less than positive comments regarding the sheriff’s office and disconnected on dispatch without providing where he was in the park.
3:56 p.m. – A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported a possible drunk driver. The vehicle was backed into a spot sideways and backed into the bushes. There were dents all over the vehicle.
5:42 p.m. – A caller from Greenhorn Campground reported several intoxicated subjects driving boats and being belligerent. The subjects were in a sparkly boat, and one of the males in the boat threatened to drown the caller’s fiancee.
7:10 p.m. – A caller from the Penn Valley Rodeo reported his vehicle was blocked in. The caller was unsure what to do and requested assistance, and wanted to know if he was able to have it towed.
10:07 p.m. – A caller from Quincy Lane reported her neighbor notified her that there is a transient living in a van on her property. The subject was hostile to neighbors and told them he lives there. The caller was out of town. She stated she owns the entire 10 acres so if he was in any of the barns out there he was still trespassing. The caller requested he be moved along.
11:25 p.m. – A caller from Snow Tent Road reported that someone across the canyon was hitting them with a flashlight beam and would not stop. It was unknown if the subject was in distress, but the caller thought a check of the area would be good.
Sunday
Grass Valley Police Department
3:36 a.m. – A caller from Rockwood Drive reported two people dressed all in white and walking around the area. The caller was concerned due to the time of day.
2:43 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported two males had just walked out with a basket full of energy drinks and things.
5:41 p.m. – A caller from Neal Street reported went into the business screaming about having a stroke and asking someone to call 911. While the caller was on the line, she advised that she thought the female has been pushed. The caller made contact with the subject who said she was assaulted.
8:44 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported there was a vehicle behind the cabins at the corner. She went out and yelled at them and they had already left.
11:09 p.m. – A caller from Conaway Avenue reported hearing six to eight fireworks in the area.
Nevada City Police Department
7:43 a.m. – A caller from Clark Street reported a transient on their neighbor’s front porch who appeared to be sleeping.
12:17 p.m. – A caller from South Pine Street reported vehicles were parking in the red and were making it hard for her to get in and out of her driveway.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
8:19 a.m. – A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a vehicle went through a fence and was currently in the field between the post office and another business. The subject was reportedly known for having a horse and a dog. The subject had made previous threats to CHP. The subject reported that 12 guys beat him up the night before and the previous night and tried to steal his horse.
9:59 a.m. – A caller from Lower Colfax Road reported a possible vehicle crashed into a building. The caller said she also found an open door to the post office around the back and baskets and carts were also located. The caller would not be standing by. Contact was made with a citizen who reported the damage was from earlier in the week and known about by the post office.
3:29 p.m. – A caller from Rollins Lake reported a boat just sank. There were no injuries.
7:20 p.m. – A caller from Old Washington Road reported hearing approximately three shots fired from a vehicle.
8:29 p.m. – A caller from Spenceville Road reported a speeding and reckless driver in a green vehicle. The caller advised the vehicle crashed into a ditch at some point, was able to get out of the ditch, and was speeding down the roadway.
9:43 p.m. – A caller from Lark Street reported one shot fired in the home. Per the caller, her boyfriend was intoxicated and angry, and accidentally shot his firearm before leaving the house. The male was picked up by an unknown friend. The caller advised no one was injured and that the bullet hit the bathroom wall. The subject was arrested on charges of shooting off a firearm in a negligent fashion among other offenses.
— Jennifer Nobles