Nevada County police blotter: Neighbor threatens to shoot caller over dog issues

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

3:46 a.m. — A caller near Brooks Road, between Lower Colfax Road and West Brookview Drive, reported people were messing with him downstairs and trying to take his house. When asked for his name, the reporting party replied “You know who I am,” and hung up.

7:07 a.m. — A caller near Highway 174 and Day Road reported an injured deer blocking a lane of the roadway.

7:34 a.m. — A caller near Hogan Road and Austin Forest Circle reported a white male with blue jeans and a green backpack who frequently trespasses on the course was walking toward Darkhorse.

8:36 a.m. — A 911 caller on Highway 20 and Houghton Ranch Road reported a vinyl water tank partially blocking the road.





8:48 a.m. — A caller near Frosty Lane, between Banner View and Butte View drives, reported her paper plates being stolen from her trash and being used on an unknown vehicle. The reporting party received a letter from FastTrak stating the plates had recently been used.

9:31 p.m. — A 911 caller near Mountaintop Lane and Tracy Drive reported his neighbor just threatened to shoot the reporting party “due to dog issues.” The suspect was inside his mobile home.

10:45 a.m. — A 911 caller near Two Sisters Lane and Sisson Road reported a subject throwing items around and destroying the residence. The reporting party states that the suspect was stacking items in front of his door and needed mental health assistance over the recent passing of her son.

2:15 p.m. — A 911 caller near Pine Hill Drive reported a suspect destroying her room and screaming.

2:48 p.m. — A caller near Maidu Avenue and Helling Way reported protesters yelling in the hallway near to the Clerk-Recorder’s Office.

3:34 p.m. — A caller near Oscar Drive, between Lawrence Way and Joseph Drive, reported she found a dead skunk in the back yard.

3:53 p.m. — A caller near Horseshoe Lane and Magnolia Road reported a subject trespassing on his property, camping and mining at the river.

3:53 p.m. — A caller near Roadrunner Drive between, Jawhawk Drive and Thrush Court, reported she found a “very ill turkey” and was keeping it in her bathroom.

4:34 p.m. — A caller near Old White Toll and La Barr Meadows roads reported a tenant was served with a “3-day pay or quit” and the tenant was causing issues.

4:53 p.m. — A 911 caller near Highway 49 and Alta Sierra Drive reported a driver of a delivery truck was passing others unsafely and flipping other drivers off.

6:36 a.m. — A 911 caller near Idaho Maryland Road and Springhill Drive reported a trailer parked on the side of the roadway with smeared mud on the side that stated “human trafficking.” The reporting party said they feel it should be looked at.

2:49 p.m. — A 911 caller near Dorsey Drive reported a male subject in the gravel parking lot making death threats.

4:12 p.m. — A 911 caller near Joerschke Drive reported a female in a black, running Lexus who kept passing out and reviving. The reporting party believed they were under the influence.

Saturday

9:01 a.m. — A caller near Schmidt Court and Mooney Flat Road reported ongoing landlord, tenant and squatting issues, with the tenant saying they planned to deny the landlord access to the property.

12:58 p.m. — A caller near Orchard Way, between Footwall Drive and Highway 174, reported she would be having a birthday party from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. The reporting party offered the information because she was getting a lot of noise complaints.

1:12 p.m. —A caller near Rollins Park Drive and Greenhorn Access Road reported 40 gunshots heard echoing in the area.

6:43 p.m. — A 911 caller near Devonshire Circle, between Baker Downs and Brandy Lane, reported three subjects looking through his window while he was watching TV.

7:42 p.m. — A caller near Orchard Way, between Footwall Drive and Highway 174, reported loud music. The reporting party said they were willing to sign a citizen’s arrest.

10:38 p.m. — A 911 caller near Dolores Drive and Alta Street reported a loud party. The reporting party was advised that there is no noise ordinance in the county. The caller was willing to sign a citizen’s arrest complaint.

Sunday

10:02 p.m. — A caller near Old Tunnel and Banner Lava Cap roads reported a male throwing sticks into the roadway and yelling at vehicles.

10:35 a.m. —A caller near Highway 20 and Scotts Flat Road reported he found a large husky mix by the name of “Argos.”

10:35 a.m. — A caller near Sages and Badger Hill roads reported the theft of a back hoe tractor.

10:53 a.m. — A caller near Magnolia Road reported the music was too loud from the soccer game at Bear River High School. The reporting party was willing to sign a citizen’s arrest.

2:50 p.m. — A 911 caller near Norambagua Lane reported her mom’s tenant as belligerent and possibly under the influence of meth.

4:15 p.m. — A caller near Scotts Flat Pines Road and Pello Court requested a meeting to surrender two guns from his deceased brother’s residence.

— Rebecca O’Neil