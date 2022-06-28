Nevada County police blotter: Neighbor threatens to kill caller’s dog

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

8:08 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported she was harassed on Saturday by staff while waiting for the bus.

9:56 a.m. — A caller in the 600 block of Leduc Street reported a skunk that was a nuisance. The issue was referred to pest control.

11:24 a.m. — A caller in the 400 block of Central Avenue reported a man was recording them while working on the baseball field.

12:20 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported transients camping and leaving trash that brings rats to a business.

1:01 p.m. — A caller in the 1000 block of Whispering Pines Lane reported their vehicle was broken into while in a repair shop.

2:18 p.m. — A caller in the 500 block of Packard Drive reported her neighbors threatened to kill their dog. A man said he would put rat poison in the caller’s backyard.

3:36 p.m. — A caller in the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported her service dog was assaulted a week ago while the caller was in the bathroom.

4:22 p.m. — A caller near Catherine Lane and Glasson Way reported a woman lying on the sidewalk, screaming for help.

5:05 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Glasson Way reported a patient who said they would shoot a doctor.

8:03 p.m. — A caller in the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported a man was drinking vodka from the bed of a truck while yelling.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

7:56 a.m. — A caller at Stanley Way, near Vista Avenue, reported she could hear gunshots going past her front door.

8:43 a.m. — A caller on Old Mill Road reported a display case valued at $2,000 was ripped from the wall and taken.

8:56 a.m. — A caller on Jitney Lane, near East Drive, reported he was bitten by a coyote the night before. The caller said he “doesn’t want to talk about how it happened.”

11:42 a.m. — A caller on La Barr Meadows Road, near Amsel Way, reported finding a backpack with clean needles and marijuana in it.

4:45 p.m. — A caller on Conestoga Way reported a woman made threats on her life.

