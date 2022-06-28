Nevada County police blotter: Neighbor threatens to kill caller’s dog
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Monday
8:08 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported she was harassed on Saturday by staff while waiting for the bus.
9:56 a.m. — A caller in the 600 block of Leduc Street reported a skunk that was a nuisance. The issue was referred to pest control.
11:24 a.m. — A caller in the 400 block of Central Avenue reported a man was recording them while working on the baseball field.
12:20 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported transients camping and leaving trash that brings rats to a business.
1:01 p.m. — A caller in the 1000 block of Whispering Pines Lane reported their vehicle was broken into while in a repair shop.
2:18 p.m. — A caller in the 500 block of Packard Drive reported her neighbors threatened to kill their dog. A man said he would put rat poison in the caller’s backyard.
3:36 p.m. — A caller in the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported her service dog was assaulted a week ago while the caller was in the bathroom.
4:22 p.m. — A caller near Catherine Lane and Glasson Way reported a woman lying on the sidewalk, screaming for help.
5:05 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Glasson Way reported a patient who said they would shoot a doctor.
8:03 p.m. — A caller in the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported a man was drinking vodka from the bed of a truck while yelling.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
7:56 a.m. — A caller at Stanley Way, near Vista Avenue, reported she could hear gunshots going past her front door.
8:43 a.m. — A caller on Old Mill Road reported a display case valued at $2,000 was ripped from the wall and taken.
8:56 a.m. — A caller on Jitney Lane, near East Drive, reported he was bitten by a coyote the night before. The caller said he “doesn’t want to talk about how it happened.”
11:42 a.m. — A caller on La Barr Meadows Road, near Amsel Way, reported finding a backpack with clean needles and marijuana in it.
4:45 p.m. — A caller on Conestoga Way reported a woman made threats on her life.
— Alan Riquelmy
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User