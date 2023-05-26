Grass Valley Police Department
12:07 p.m. – A caller from McCourtney Road reported many motorhomes and trailers blocking both lines of traffic for the Strawberry Festival. The vehicles were reportedly making traffic impassible.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Grass Valley Police Department
12:07 p.m. – A caller from McCourtney Road reported many motorhomes and trailers blocking both lines of traffic for the Strawberry Festival. The vehicles were reportedly making traffic impassible.
1:16 p.m. – A caller from Mill Street reported a vendor selling strawberries without a permit.
4:09 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported a suspicious male in their lobby talking about cannibalism and not wanting men to cook his food. The caller didn’t feel comfortable asking the subject to leave.
4:58 p.m. – A caller from Race Street reported third-hand information of someone damaging the World War I memorial at the park.
6:47 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a female who had been 86’d. The subject attempted to take a case of wine and when approached, threw the items.
8:06 p.m. – Someone visited the Grass Valley Police Department as she had found some dolls in a suitcase and wanted to turn them in.
11:26 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported the theft of cigarettes. The caller was very uncooperative.
Nevada City Police Department
12:31 p.m. – A caller from Zion Street reported a possible drunk driver stopping in the roadway and unable to maintain lanes. Per the caller, the vehicle drove into oncoming traffic, ran a stop sign, and was swerving in the roadway.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
12:25 a.m. – A caller from Warbler Way requested assistance from Animal Control regarding a fight between the caller’s dog and a raccoon.
8:31 a.m. – A caller from Cameron Way reported her vehicle was broken into and tools were stolen.
9:40 a.m. – A caller from McCourtney Road reported a flock of geese were hit by a truck and half of them were dead, but the other half was alive and all over the road. The caller was trying to stop traffic.
1:30 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 at Melody Lane reported her neighbor’s dog barks constantly and is in distress. The neighbor tells the caller to “deal with it.”
3:38 p.m. – A caller from McCourtney Road reported injured ducks that needed to be dispatched. It was determined the animals did not need to be dispatched, and the caller was taking the goose to a wildlife rescue.
5:27 p.m. – A caller from Lewis Road reported her husband was just injured in a construction accident. After being transferred to CalFire, a male was heard in the background stating that it was just a joke. Everything was okay.
9:21 p.m. – A caller from Coyote Court reported a goat on her property. It was unknown if any neighbors had goats and the caller was unsure where the goat was at the moment, but her dog was going crazy.
10:48 p.m. – A caller from Siesta Drive reported she heard six gunshots from one or two houses away.
10:57 p.m. – A caller from Meda Drive reported their neighbor came over and threw a glass bottle at their house. The caller wanted the subject arrested.
—Jennifer Nobles
Live scanner feed here: