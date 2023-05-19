Grass Valley Police Department
8:45 a.m. – A caller from North Auburn Street reported finding a bag of a white substance in the parking lot. A passerby picked it up and set it on the curb and was told to wash her hands.
1:37 p.m. – A fruit vendor who was selling cherries was contacted and advised of the city’s requirements needed for peddling in the city limits. After the process was explained, the vendor packed up her fruit and left.
1:48 p.m. – A subject was stopped on Sutton Way selling fresh fruit drinks from a small cart. The vendor was out of Stockton and did not possess a Grass Valley city permit. He was advised to close down and not return until a permit was obtained.
2:03 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a male subject outside cussing at everyone. The subject had a knife in a sheath at his crotch.
3:48 p.m. — A caller from West Empire Street reported a female drinking alcohol since the morning.
5:13 p.m. – A caller from Pleasant Street reported someone entered her residence sometime between 7:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. The caller stated items were taken and some items were located behind her residence.
5:44 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported she was driving and heard five shots coming from the area. Nothing suspicious was seen.
7:17 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported that her vehicle was parked out front today and she noticed the windshield was cracked more than it was and the car had been keyed.
10:14 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported he hit a dog and had someone following him. When the caller pulled over the person following advised that he had hit a dog and the owner was calling the police. While on the line, the people following left.
11:35 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a male subject who was not supposed to be on the property. The subject left and ran toward another business.
Nevada City Police Department
12:56 p.m. – A caller from Searls Avenue reported a UPS truck blocking both lanes.
3:14 p.m. – A caller from Coyote Street reported the theft of $1,000 in tools stolen from their vehicle.
10:03 p.m. – A caller from Nimrod Street wanted an officer to stop some kids who were skateboarding at Seaman’s Lodge. The caller was advised an officer was not available so he said he would make them stop himself before hanging up.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
5:02 a.m. – A caller from Ridge Road reported a rooster that is very loud. The caller thought the rooster’s owner was hosting cockfights which is why the rooster continues to crow at all hours of the night.
11:03 a.m. – A caller from Loma Rica Drive reported his trailer hitch was stolen and he was in contact with the person who stole it and was attempting to sell it on Facebook. The subject was going to meet the caller at 4:30. The caller stated he was going to try and get the possibly stolen property but was not involving law enforcement.
4:24 p.m. – A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a dog was left in a car near the disc golf course that appeared to be abandoned.
4:45 p.m. – A caller from Airport Road reported a sick skunk that had been flopping around on the pavement and laying there for at least a day.
5:14 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 at Cherry Creek Road reported a man yelling “May day” on the side of the road.
6:02 p.m. – A caller from Starduster Drive reported the theft of an air conditioning unit and building materials. The theft occurred some time in the last week.
7:58 p.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra Drive requested the pick-up of a found Yorkie. The caller made a Facebook post, and said the Yorkie was well cared for with its leash still attached and was contained for the night. The caller said they would keep the dog for the night to see if someone responded to the post. If not, they would call Animal Control in the morning.
—Jennifer Nobles